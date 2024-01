Review of "Improved COVID-19 Serology Test Performance by Integrating Multiple Lateral Flow Assays using Machine Learning"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint assesses a machine learning framework for pairing Immunochromatographic lateral flow assays to increase classification performance. The reviewers deem the findings as novel; however, empathize the limitation of the small sample size.

Reviewer 1 (Karla Lee, Tim Spector) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

