Medical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Oct 16, 2020DOI

Reviews of "Tocilizumab in Hospitalized Patients With COVID-19 Pneumonia"

Reviewers: Natasha Strydom (UCSF) | 📘📘📘📘📘 • Tadamitsu Kishimoto, Sujin Kang (Osaka University) | 📘📘📘📘📘 • Imran Khan(UC Davis) | 📘📘📘📘📘

by Natasha Strydom, Tadamitsu Kishimoto, Sujin Kang, and Imran Khan
Published onOct 16, 2020
Tocilizumab in Hospitalized Patients With COVID-19 Pneumonia
by Ivan Rosas, Norbert Bräu, Michael Waters, Ronaldo C. Go, Bradley D. Hunter, Sanjay Bhagani, Daniel Skiest, Mariam S. Aziz, Nichola Cooper, Ivor S. Douglas, Sinisa Savic, Taryn Youngstein, Lorenzo Del Sorbo, Antonio Cubillo Gracian, David J. De La Zerda, Andrew Ustianowski, Min Bao, Sophie Dimonaco, Emily Graham, Balpreet Matharu, Helen Spotswood, Larry Tsai, and Atul Malhotra
  • Published on Sep 12, 2020
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

BACKGROUND COVID-19 is associated with immune dysregulation and hyperinflammation. Tocilizumab is an anti-interleukin-6 receptor antibody. METHODS Patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19 pneumonia receiving standard care were randomized (2:1) to double-blinded intravenous tocilizumab 8 mg/kg or placebo. The primary outcome measure was clinical status on a 7-category ordinal scale at day 28 (1, discharged/ready for discharge; 7, death). RESULTS Overall, 452 patients were randomized; the modified-intention-to-treat population included 294 tocilizumab-treated and 144 placebo-treated patients. Clinical status at day 28 was not statistically significantly improved for tocilizumab versus placebo (P=0.36). Median (95% CI) ordinal scale values at day 28: 1.0 (1.0 to 1.0) for tocilizumab and 2.0 (1.0 to 4.0) for placebo (odds ratio, 1.19 [0.81 to 1.76]). There was no difference in mortality at day 28 between tocilizumab (19.7%) and placebo (19.4%) (difference, 0.3% [95% CI, -7.6 to 8.2]; nominal P=0.94). Median time to hospital discharge was 8 days shorter with tocilizumab than placebo (20.0 and 28.0, respectively; nominal P=0.037; hazard ratio 1.35 [95% CI 1.02 to 1.79]). Median duration of ICU stay was 5.8 days shorter with tocilizumab than placebo (9.8 and 15.5, respectively; nominal P=0.045). In the safety population, serious adverse events occurred in 34.9% of 295 patients in the tocilizumab arm and 38.5% of 143 in the placebo arm. CONCLUSIONS In this randomized placebo-controlled trial in hospitalized COVID-19 pneumonia patients, tocilizumab did not improve clinical status or mortality. Potential benefits in time to hospital discharge and duration of ICU stay are being investigated in ongoing clinical trials.

Summary of Reviews: An anti-interleukin-6 antibody, tocilizumab, was found to have no significant differences in mortality or clinical outcomes at day 28, but shorter median time to hospital discharge, compared with placebo in a rigorously conducted randomized control trial.

Reviewer 1 (Natasha Strydom) | 📘📘📘📘📘

Reviewer 2 (Tadamitsu Kishimoto, Sujin Kang) | 📘📘📘📘📘

Reviewer 3 (Imran Khan) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 3: "Tocilizumab in Hospitalized Patients With COVID-19 Pneumonia"
Review 3: "Tocilizumab in Hospitalized Patients With COVID-19 Pneumonia"
by Imran Khan
  • Published on Oct 16, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Tocilizumab in Hospitalized Patients With COVID-19 Pneumonia"
Review 1: "Tocilizumab in Hospitalized Patients With COVID-19 Pneumonia"
by Natasha Strydom
  • Published on Oct 16, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "Tocilizumab in Hospitalized Patients With COVID-19 Pneumonia"
Review 2: "Tocilizumab in Hospitalized Patients With COVID-19 Pneumonia"
by Tadamitsu Kishimoto and Sujin Kang
  • Published on Oct 16, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

