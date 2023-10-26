Review 2: "Infection Risk at Work, Automatability, and Employment"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

Review:

Automation does not affect everybody equally. There are some occupations at higher risk. This indeed happened during COVID-19 for automable occupations with a high viral risk infection. Using data from Austria, this paper tests whether automable occupations with a high viral risk infection are more substitutable when COVID-19 occurred. The paper shows this indeed happened.

The paper is very interesting and straightforward. I think is an important contribution. The model is simple and how it is explained, it is clear what the paper wants to test. Then, the regression models follow the theoretical model. Although I think the paper is very good, I have some small suggestions: