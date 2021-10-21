Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Biological and Chemical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Nov 21, 2021DOI

Reviews of "SARS-CoV-2 Infection Impacts Carbon Metabolism and Depends on Glutamine for Replication in Syrian Hamster Astrocytes"

Reviewers: Juan de la Torre (Scripps Research Institute) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️ • Alberto Ramos (University of Buenos Aires) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Juan de la Torre and Alberto Ramos
Published onNov 21, 2021
Reviews of "SARS-CoV-2 Infection Impacts Carbon Metabolism and Depends on Glutamine for Replication in Syrian Hamster Astrocytes"
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
SARS-CoV-2 Infection Impacts Carbon Metabolism and Depends on Glutamine for Replication in Syrian Hamster Astrocytes
by Lilian Gomes de Oliveira, Yan de Souza Angelo, Pedro Yamamoto, Victor Corasolla Carregari, Fernanda Crunfi, Guilherme Reis-de-Oliveira, Lícia Costa, Érica Almeida Duque, Nilton Barreto dos Santos, Glaucia Maria Almeida, Egidi Mayara Firmino, Isadora Marques Paiva, Carolina Manganeli Polonio, Nagela Ghabdan Zanluqui, Marília Garcia de Oliveira, Gustavo Gastão Davanzo, Marina Caçador Ayupe, Caio Loureiro Salgado, Antônio Francisco de Souza Filho, Marcelo Valdemir de Araújo, Taiana Tainá Silva-Pereira, Angélica Cristine de Almeida Campos, Luiz Gustavo Bentim Góes, Marielton dos Passos Cunha, Maria Regina D’Império Lima, Denise Morais Fonseca, Ana Márcia de Sá Guimarães, Paola Camargo Minoprio, Carolina Demarchi Munhoz, Cláudia Madalena Cabrera Mori, Pedro Manoel Moraes-Vieira, Thiago Mattar Cunha, Daniel Martins-de-Souza, and Jean Pierre Schatzmann Peron
  • dx.doi.org
Description

ABSTRACTCoronaviruses belong to a well-known family of enveloped RNA viruses and are the causative agent of the common cold. Although the seasonal coronaviruses do not pose a threat to human life, three members of this family, i.e., SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV and recently, SARS-CoV2, may cause severe acute respiratory syndrome and lead to death. Unfortunately, COVID-19 has already caused more than 4.4 million deaths worldwide. Although much is better understood about the immunopathogenesis of the lung disease, important information about systemic disease is still missing, mainly concerning neurological parameters. In this context, we sought to evaluate immunometabolic changes using in vitro and in vivo models of hamsters infected with SARS-CoV-2. Here we show that, besides infecting hamster’s astrocytes, SARS-CoV-2 induces changes in protein expression and metabolic pathways involved in carbon metabolism, glycolysis, mitochondrial respiration, and synaptic transmission. Interestingly, many of the differentially expressed proteins are concurrent with proteins that correlate with neurological diseases, such as Parkinsons’s disease, multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and Huntington’s disease. Metabolic analysis by high resolution real-time respirometry evidenced hyperactivation of glycolysis and mitochondrial respiration. Further metabolomics analysis confirmed the consumption of many metabolites, including glucose, pyruvate, glutamine, and alpha ketoglutarate. Interestingly, we observed that glutamine was significantly reduced in infected cultures, and the blockade of mitochondrial glutaminolysis significantly reduced viral replication and pro-inflammatory response. SARS-CoV-2 was confirmed in vivo as hippocampus, cortex, and olfactory bulb of intranasally infected hamsters were positive for viral genome several days post-infection. Altogether, our data reveals important changes in overall protein expression, mostly of those related to carbon metabolism and energy generation, causing an imbalance in important metabolic molecules and neurotransmitters. This may suggest that some of the neurological features observed during COVID-19, as memory and cognitive impairment, may rely on altered energetic profile of brain cells, as well as an unbalanced glutamine/glutamate levels, whose importance for adequate brain function is unquestionable.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint examines the effects of SARS-CoV-2 infection on astrocytes and finds that SARS-CoV-2 targets astroglial metabolism for the viral replication/assembly. Reviewers thought the results presented support the study's conclusions.

Reviewer 1 (Juan de la Torre) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Alberto Ramos) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.


Connections
1 of 2
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "SARS-CoV-2 Infection Impacts Carbon Metabolism and Depends on Glutamine for Replication in Syrian Hamster Astrocytes"
Review 1: "SARS-CoV-2 Infection Impacts Carbon Metabolism and Depends on Glutamine for Replication in Syrian Hamster Astrocytes"
by Juan de la Torre
  • Published on Nov 21, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This preprint examines the effects of SARS-CoV-2 infection on astrocytes and finds that SARS-CoV-2 targets astroglial metabolism for the viral replication/assembly. Reviewers thought the results presented support the study's conclusions.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "SARS-CoV-2 Infection Impacts Carbon Metabolism and Depends on Glutamine for Replication in Syrian Hamster Astrocytes"
Review 2: "SARS-CoV-2 Infection Impacts Carbon Metabolism and Depends on Glutamine for Replication in Syrian Hamster Astrocytes"
by Alberto Ramos
  • Published on Nov 21, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This preprint examines the effects of SARS-CoV-2 infection on astrocytes and finds that SARS-CoV-2 targets astroglial metabolism for the viral replication/assembly. Reviewers thought the results presented support the study's conclusions.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
1
?
Login to discuss
Vape Factory:

https://forums.horizoncrestrpg.com/user/vapecig

https://yesilkartforum.com/forum/user/vapecig

http://virtuaali.net/keskusta/user/vapecig

https://forum.jibz.org/user/vapecig

https://www.bigdata-insider.de/community/user/ecigatornew

https://forums.triplea-game.org/user/vapecig

https://forum.unogs.com/user/vapecig

https://forum.plutonium.pw/user/vapecig

https://forums.arlongpark.net/user/vapecig

https://forums.easyallies.com/user/vapecig

https://fishros.org.cn/forum/user/5163858

https://forum.ascension.gg/user/vapecig

https://bbs.acrosswall.org/user/vapecig

https://bbs.qstack.net/user/vapecig

https://www.visiblebanking.com/members/vapecig/profile/classic/

https://slideslive.com/vapefactory/?tab=about

https://www.runboard.com/Uvapecig#misc

https://espritgames.com/members/37183906/profile/

https://stemedhub.org/members/20629

https://dlcommunity.matillion.com/s/profile/0054G00000CWePn

https://www.onread.com/user/id516820

https://portalmaritimo.com/author/vapecignew/

https://globallibertymedia.com/author/vapecig/

https://econarticle.com/profile/vapecig

http://www.mototube.pl/vapecig/

https://golance.com/freelancer/matthew.ma/overview

https://justpaste.it/u/vapecig

https://muckrack.com/matthew-ma-2/bio

https://ecigatornew829440.jusbrasil.com.br/

https://www.porteconomics.eu/member/vapecig/

https://www.nodenodenode.net/user/vapecig

https://www.immquebec.com/user/vapecig

https://bbs.eoivisa.com/user/vapecig

https://forum.modalai.com/user/ecigator-new

https://www.minecraftforgefrance.fr/user/vapecig

https://unreal-code.com/user/vapecig

https://doselect.com/@vapecig

https://www.whateverwant.com/vapecig

https://www.thecityclassified.com/author/vapecig/

https://www.strawbalemarket.com/author/vapecig/

https://www.shearnhrlegal.com.au/author/vapecig/

https://www.sitiosecuador.com/author/vapecig/

https://www.seereadshare.com/author/vapenew/

https://www.mangalorean.com/author/vapecig/

http://forum.dbaclass.com/member/vapecig/

http://emcspb.ru/user/vapecig/

http://tellmy.ru/user/vapecig/

http://serov-stal.ru/user/vapecig/

https://bombardir.ru/profile/394132

http://gpsarmenia.am/user/vapecig/

https://files.fm/ecigatornew/info

https://fkwiki.win/wiki/User:Vapefactory

https://www.dday.it/profilo/vapecig

https://genius.com/ecigatornew

https://gettogether.community/profile/48879/

https://gettr.com/user/ecigatornew

https://gettr.com/post/p1zohet605d

https://community.atlassian.com/t5/user/viewprofilepage/user-id/5084272

https://conifer.rhizome.org/vapecig

https://companylistingnyc.com/author/vapecig/

https://confengine.com/user/matthew-ma

https://community.netdata.cloud/u/vapecig/summary

https://coolors.co/u/vapecig

https://creativemarket.com/users/vapecig

https://creator.wonderhowto.com/vapecig/

https://d.cosx.org/u/vapecig

https://dev.to/ecigator

https://dlive.tv/VapeFactory

https://www.circleme.com/vapecig

https://www.codechef.com/users/vapecig

https://www.codingame.com/profile/3109d69b90b24097c5cf19b1fe9476346772025

https://it.emcelettronica.com/author/vapecig

https://jobhop.co.uk/profile/184879

https://www.bibrave.com/users/183496

https://motion-gallery.net/users/519160

https://developer.cisco.com/user/profile/780e4378-4559-5dae-959d-16fc907df9df

https://www.saasinvaders.com/profile/vapecig

https://www.chiesa-cattolica.it/author/vapenew

https://www.laundrynation.com/community/profile/vapecig/

https://arbcoms.com/community/account/vapecig/

https://bodyspace.bodybuilding.com/about-me/vapecig

https://www.tm-town.com///translators/vapecig

https://openlibrary.org/people/vapecig

https://buynsellvanuatu.com/author/vapecig/

https://media.discovery-japan.me/user/vapecig/

https://hub.safe.com/users/vapecig?page=1&page_size=10

https://diaspora.vigori.us/people/3287d7604d39013b7f6f0242ac140002

https://diaspora.vigori.us/posts/180

https://hub.hoteldaan.nl/profile/vapecig

https://hub.art3mis.de/profile/vapecig

https://hub.hubzilla.de/profile/vapecig

https://splice.com/vapecig

https://www.polywork.com/matthew_ma

https://vapingunderground.com/threads/ecigator-vape-wholesale-factory-ecig-manufacturer-in-china.891136/

http://www.getjob.us/usa-jobs-view/job-posting-825890-Vape-Marketing.html

https://community.geosociety.org/gbgm/directory/profile?UserKey=d518f376-4ec8-49db-8ce5-a262dd744d38

https://www.common.org/network/members/profile?UserKey=7102028f-c7ed-4250-ae23-c42daba08162

https://community.arubainstanton.com/network/members/profile?UserKey=c1e39f78-fa78-4ea8-a188-837b96cd76ea

https://z4nd8shuds3.typeform.com/to/vbyiOkHz

https://www.giantbomb.com/profile/vapecig/

http://theglobalfederation.org/profile.php?id=437559

http://filmsgood.ru/user/vapecig/

http://servers.org.ua/user/vapecig/

http://www.fles.hlc.edu.tw/userinfo.php?uid=12386061

http://bbs.2016xiaozhuge.com/home.php?mod=space&uid=8637536

http://86x.org/home.php?mod=space&uid=1720046

http://mario2020.com/home.php?mod=space&uid=737849

http://old.lvye.org/userinfo.php?uid=638003

http://www.ccwin.cn/space-uid-10476294.html

http://www.ikeynote.cn/home.php?mod=space&uid=3974429

http://www.kab3.com/home.php?mod=space&uid=2181426

http://www.ksjy88.com/home.php?mod=space&uid=2712258

https://www.warcraftpets.com/account/profiles/vapecig/

https://www.provenexpert.com/vapecig/

https://www.cos.youth4work.com/Ecigator

http://80.82.64.206/user/vapecig

https://www.tuugo.co.za/userProfile/ecigatornew/2889169

https://www.tuugo.us/userProfile/ecigatornew/2889169

https://www.tuugo.com.vn/userProfile/ecigatornew/2889169

https://www.ultimate-guitar.com/u/vapecig

https://www.carhubsales.com.au/user/profile/1063243

https://www.catchafire.org/profiles/2291375/

Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with