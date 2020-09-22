Review 2: "Hydroxychloroquine in the treatment of outpatients with mildly symptomatic COVID-19: A multi-center observational study"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Misleading. Serious flaws and errors in the methods and data render the study conclusions misinformative. The results and conclusions of the ideal study are at least as likely to conclude the opposite of its results and conclusions than agree. Decision-makers should not consider this evidence in any decision.

Review:

In this study the Authors aim to evaluate the association between hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) exposure and the subsequent progression of disease (in terms of hospitalization) in mildly symptomatic outpatients with documented SARS-CoV-2 infection. The results show that HCQ exposure was associated with a decreased rate of subsequent hospitalization.

Comments:

- The study did not consider the intensity of symptoms.

- Was the compliance of treatment with HCQ available?

- Table 1: The adverse events are related only to QT prolongation or arrhythmia event. Were only these two AE were detected?

- Table 2: only some comorbidities and symptoms were included in the multivariate analysis. Please clarify why only these were included.

- Figure 2: At time 0 (0 days from diagnosis), the percentage of non-hospitalization was 100% for patients treated with HCQ but the percentage of non-hospitalization for patients not treated with HCQ was 85%. Please clarify why because this percentage, at time 0, should be the same of patients treated with HCQ. In this case, the two curves should overlap, and no statistical differences should be revealed. Moreover, in Table 1 the association of the HCQ exposure and hospitalization was not statistically significant. The conclusion of the study should be that HCQ exposure does not decrease the rate of subsequent hospitalization.