Review 1: "Impact of Glucose-Lowering Drugs on Mortality and Other Adverse Outcomes in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Admitted for COVID-19"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

***************************************

Review:

In view of the the increased risk of patients with type 2 diabetes to be infected with Sars-CoV-2, it is pivotal to understand how glucose-lowering drugs may affect treatment outcomes in order to establish recommendations for routine use of these medications in the COVID-19 era.



The analytical methods used and the conclusive study claims are very well-justified. There is little room for doubt that the study produced non reliable results. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.



Importantly, the authors report here valuable information how glucose-lowering drugs taken by T2D patients at home affect hospital stay outcomes. This knowledge may come in very handy at hospital admission and for the treatment strategy during the hospital stay of these patients.



Minor criticisms:



Result section: Figure 1 is confusing and not well described in the text and figure legends. More clarity here would be helpful for immediate interpretation.



The manuscript would be improved by converting the major results into figures instead of listing them in long tables for the reader’s more direct comprehension.