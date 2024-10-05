Review of "Lower Tuberculosis Incidence Among People with HIV Who Completed Isoniazid Preventive Therapy in Ukraine, a High-Burden Multidrug-Resistant Tuberculosis Setting: A Retrospective Cohort Study"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This observational study investigates the efficacy of isoniazid (INH) preventive therapy for individuals living with HIV in Ukraine, a region with high rates of multidrug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB). The researchers found that those receiving INH were significantly less likely to develop TB, suggesting its continued relevance in high MDR contexts. The reviewer commends the study for its unique population-level insights and important policy implications. Nonetheless, they noted limitations such as potential data quality issues, adherence challenges, and residual confounding factors. The reported efficacy of around 50% is lower than seen in clinical trials, prompting further questions about the real-world effectiveness of INH in this setting.

Reviewer 1 (Megan M…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR\ID Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.