Review of "Lower Tuberculosis Incidence Among People with HIV Who Completed Isoniazid Preventive Therapy in Ukraine, a High-Burden Multidrug-Resistant Tuberculosis Setting: A Retrospective Cohort Study"

Reviewer: M Murray (Harvard) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Megan Murray
Published onNov 05, 2024
Lower Tuberculosis Incidence Among People with HIV Who Completed Isoniazid Preventive Therapy in Ukraine, a High-Burden Multidrug-Resistant Tuberculosis Setting: A Retrospective Cohort Study
by Sodeke, Olutomi, Shah, Sarita, Pals, Sherri, Riabokon, Serhii, Samsonova, Olena, Mishara, Fadimatu, Doan, Ivan, Hetman, Larysa, Barzilay, Ezra, Podolchok, Nataliya, and da Silva, Juliana
Description

Background: Isoniazid preventive therapy (IPT) is known to reduce tuberculosis (TB) incidence among people living with HIV (PLHIV), with additive benefit beyond

Summary of Reviews: This observational study investigates the efficacy of isoniazid (INH) preventive therapy for individuals living with HIV in Ukraine, a region with high rates of multidrug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB). The researchers found that those receiving INH were significantly less likely to develop TB, suggesting its continued relevance in high MDR contexts. The reviewer commends the study for its unique population-level insights and important policy implications. Nonetheless, they noted limitations such as potential data quality issues, adherence challenges, and residual confounding factors. The reported efficacy of around 50% is lower than seen in clinical trials, prompting further questions about the real-world effectiveness of INH in this setting.

Reviewer 1 (Megan M…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

A Supplement to this Pub
Reviewer 1: "Lower Tuberculosis Incidence Among People with HIV Who Completed Isoniazid Preventive Therapy in Ukraine, a High-Burden Multidrug-Resistant Tuberculosis Setting: A Retrospective Cohort Study"
by Megan Murray
  • Published on Nov 05, 2024
Description

The reviewer commends the study for its unique population-level insights and important policy implications. Nonetheless, they noted limitations such as potential data quality issues, adherence challenges, and residual confounding factors.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
