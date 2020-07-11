Skip to main content
Biological and Chemical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Aug 11, 2020DOI

Reviews of "A Targeted Vaccine against COVID-19: S1-Fc Vaccine Targeting the Antigen-Presenting Cell Compartment Elicits Protection against SARS-CoV-2 Infection"

Reviewers: Niren Murthy (UC Berkeley) • Jeffery Way, Pamela Silver (Harvard Medical School)

by Niren Murthy, Jeffery Way, and Pamela Silver
Published onAug 11, 2020
A Targeted Vaccine against COVID-19: S1-Fc Vaccine Targeting the Antigen-Presenting Cell Compartment Elicits Protection against SARS-CoV-2 Infection
by Andreas Herrmann, Junki Maruyama, Chanyu Yue, Christoph Lahtz, Heyue Zhou, Lisa Kerwin, Whenzong Guo, Yanliang Zhang, William Soo Hoo, Soonpin Yei, Sunkuk Kwon, Yanwen Fu, Sachi Johnson, Arthur Ledesma, Yiran Zhou, Yingcong Zhuang, Elena Yei, Tomasz Adamus, Slobodan Praessler, and Henry Ji
Description

AbstractVaccination efficacy is enhanced by targeting the antigen-presenting cell compartment. Here, we show that S1-Fc antigen delivery targeting the FcγR+ antigen-presenting cell compartment elicits anti-SARS-CoV-2 S1-antigen specific IgG production in vivo exerting biologically functional and protective activity against live virus infection, assessed in a stringent experimental virus challenge assay in vitro. The S1-domain of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein was genetically fused to a human immunoglobulin Fc moiety, which contributes to mediate S1-Fc cellular internalization by FcγR+ antigen-presenting cells. Immediately upon administration intramuscularly, our novel vaccine candidate recombinant rS1-Fc homes to lymph nodes in vivo where FcγR+ antigen-presenting cells reside. Seroconversion is achieved as early as day 7, mounting considerably increased levels of anti-S1 IgGs in vivo. Interestingly, immunization at elevated doses with non-expiring S1-Fc encoding dsDNA favors the education of a desired antigen-specific adaptive T cell response. However, low-dose immunization, safeguarding patient safety, using recombinant rS1-Fc, elicits a considerably elevated protection amplitude against live SARS-CoV-2 infection. Our promising findings on rS1-Fc protein immunization prompted us to further develop an affordable and safe product for delivery to our communities in need for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Summary of Reviews: The study claims the S1-Fc vaccine provides protective activity against COVID-19 live infection. Given the urgent need for a vaccine, this data is worth publishing but the study has some defects, including the need for controls to enhance the quality of the study.

Reviewer 1 (Niren Murthy)

Reviewer 2 (Jeffery Way, Pamela Silver) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "A Targeted Vaccine against COVID-19: S1-Fc Vaccine Targeting the Antigen-Presenting Cell Compartment Elicits Protection against SARS-CoV-2 Infection"
Review 2: "A Targeted Vaccine against COVID-19: S1-Fc Vaccine Targeting the Antigen-Presenting Cell Compartment Elicits Protection against SARS-CoV-2 Infection"
by Pamela Silver and Jeffrey Way
  • Published on Aug 20, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Study claims the S1-Fc vaccine provides protective activity against COVID-19 live infection. Given the urgent need for a vaccine, this data is worth publishing but the study has some defects, including the need for controls to enhance the quality of the study.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "A Targeted Vaccine against COVID-19: S1-Fc Vaccine Targeting the Antigen-Presenting Cell Compartment Elicits Protection against SARS-CoV-2 Infection"
Review 1: "A Targeted Vaccine against COVID-19: S1-Fc Vaccine Targeting the Antigen-Presenting Cell Compartment Elicits Protection against SARS-CoV-2 Infection"
by Niren Murthy
  • Published on Aug 11, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Study claims the S1-Fc vaccine provides protective activity against COVID-19 live infection. Given the urgent need for a vaccine, this data is worth publishing but the study has some defects, including the need for controls to enhance the quality of the study.

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
