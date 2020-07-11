Reviews of "A Targeted Vaccine against COVID-19: S1-Fc Vaccine Targeting the Antigen-Presenting Cell Compartment Elicits Protection against SARS-CoV-2 Infection"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: The study claims the S1-Fc vaccine provides protective activity against COVID-19 live infection. Given the urgent need for a vaccine, this data is worth publishing but the study has some defects, including the need for controls to enhance the quality of the study.

Reviewer 1 (Niren Murthy)

Reviewer 2 (Jeffery Way, Pamela Silver) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

