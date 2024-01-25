Review 1: "Blood Transcriptomics Analysis Offers Insights into Variant-specific Immune Response to SARS-CoV-2"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

Review:

Authors have performed the correlation of immune cells composition predicted by the various approaches based on RNA-seq data and CBCs. This is very fascinating to see that immune cell deconvolution results are showing the positive correlation with CBC. Authors have also added the information of BCR/TCR repertoire analysis and suggested that combining with immune cells deconvolution would enhance the sensitivity and help the clinicians for better decision. Additionally authors have carried out analysis for downsampling of the sequencing reads to see what should be the minimum sequencing depth to capture the immune cells information, which may be useful if RNA-seq is going to be adopted in the hospital as a diagnostic approach.

Authors have used the RNA-seq data and computational approaches to propose a very novel idea in the paper entitled "Blood transcriptomics analysis offers insights into variant-specific immune response to SARS-CoV-2" to use the RNA-seq data as additional diagnostic approach in the hospitals. They have also carried out the analysis to explore the possibilities about what should be the minimum reads depth used to get the biological significant results. There are some minor suggestions, which might be helpful to improve the quality of the draft. These are as follows: