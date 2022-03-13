Skip to main content
Public HealthRR\C19
Published on Apr 13, 2022

Reviews of "Estimating the Effects of Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions on the Number of New Infections with COVID-19 During the First Epidemic Wave"

Reviewers: N Ruktanonchai (Virginia Tech) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Nick Ruktanonchai
Published onApr 13, 2022
Estimating the effects of non-pharmaceutical interventions on the number of new infections with COVID-19 during the first epidemic wave
by Nicolas Banholzer, Eva van Weenen, Adrian Lison, Alberto Cenedese, Arne Seeliger, Bernhard Kratzwald, Daniel Tschernutter, Joan Puig Salles, Pierluigi Bottrighi, Sonja Lehtinen, Stefan Feuerriegel, and Werner Vach
  dx.doi.org
AbstractThe novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) has rapidly developed into a global epidemic. To control its spread, countries have implemented non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs), such as school closures, gathering bans, or even stay-at-home orders. Here we study the effectiveness of seven NPIs in reducing the number of new infections, which was inferred from the reported cases of COVID-19 using a semi-mechanistic Bayesian hierarchical model. Based on data from the first epidemic wave of n = 20 countries (i.e., the United States, Canada, Australia, the EU-15 countries, Norway, and Switzerland), we estimate the relative reduction in the number of new infections attributed to each NPI. Among the NPIs considered, event bans were most effective, followed by venue and school closures, whereas stay-at-home orders and work bans were least effective. With this retrospective cross-country analysis, we provide estimates regarding the effectiveness of different NPIs during the first epidemic wave.

Reviewer 1 (Nick R…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

by Nick Ruktanonchai
  • Published on Apr 13, 2022
  rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
