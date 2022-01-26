Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Biological and Chemical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Jan 26, 2022DOI

Reviews of "Protein arginylation is regulated during SARS-CoV-2 infection"

Reviewers: Fangliang Zhang (University of Miami) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️  • Aaron Smith (University of Maryland) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️ • Hyunjoo Cha-Molstad (Korea Research Institute of Bioscience and Biotechnology)  |📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️

by Fangliang Zhang, Aaron Smith, and Hyunjoo Cha-Molstad
Published onJan 26, 2022
Reviews of "Protein arginylation is regulated during SARS-CoV-2 infection"
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Protein arginylation is regulated during SARS-CoV-2 infection
by Janaina Macedo-da-Silva, Livia Rosa-Fernandes, Vinicius de Moraes Gomes, Verônica Feijoli Santiago, Catarina Maria Stanischesk Molnár, Bruno R. Barboza, Edmarcia Elisa de Sousa, Edison Luiz Durigon, Claudio R. F. Marinho, Carsten Wrenger, Suely Kazue Nagahashi Marie, and Giuseppe Palmisano
  • dx.doi.org
Description

ABSTRACTIn 2019, the world witnessed the onset of an unprecedented pandemic. In September 2021, the infection by SARS-CoV-2 had already been responsible for the death of more than 4 million people worldwide. Recently, we and other groups discovered that SARS-CoV-2 infection induces ER-stress and activation of unfolded protein response (UPR) pathway. The degradation of misfolded/unfolded proteins is an essential element of proteostasis and occurs mainly in lysosomes or proteasomes. The N-terminal arginylation of proteins is characterized as an inducer of ubiquitination and proteasomal degradation by the N-end rule pathway. Here we present, for the first time, data on the role of arginylation during SARS-CoV-2 infection. We studied the modulation of protein arginylation in Vero CCL-81 and Calu-3 cells infected after 2h, 6h, 12h, 24h, and 48h. A reanalysis of in vivo and in vitro public omics data combined with immunoblotting was performed to measure the levels of ATE1 and arginylated proteins. This regulation is seen specifically during infections by coronaviruses. We demonstrate that during SARS-CoV-2 infection there is an increase in the expression of the ATE1 enzyme associated with regulated levels of specific arginylated proteins. On the other hand, infected macrophages showed no ATE1 regulation. An important finding revealed that modulation of the N-end rule pathway differs between different types of infected cells. We also confirmed the potential of tannic acid to reduce viral load, and furthermore, to modulate ATE1 levels during infection. In addition, the arginylation inhibitor merbromin (MER) is also capable of both reducing viral load and reducing ATE1 levels. Taken together, these data show the importance of arginylation during the progression of SARS-CoV-2 infection and open the door for future studies that may unravel the role of ATE1 and its inhibitors in pathogen infection.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint looks at how SARS-CoV-2 infection modulates arginylation, a modification that tags proteins for degradation, and finds a specific arginylation signature in some cell types. The reviewers found the claims potentially informative.

Reviewer 1 (Fangliang Zhang) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Aaron Smith) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below. 

Connections
1 of 3
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 3: "Protein arginylation is regulated during SARS-CoV-2 infection"
Review 3: "Protein arginylation is regulated during SARS-CoV-2 infection"
by Hyunjoo Cha-Molstad
  • Published on Feb 09, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This preprint looks at how SARS-CoV-2 infection modulates arginylation, a modification that tags proteins for degradation, and finds a specific arginylation signature in some cell types. The reviewers found the claims potentially informative.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Protein arginylation is regulated during SARS-CoV-2 infection"
Review 1: "Protein arginylation is regulated during SARS-CoV-2 infection"
by Fangliang Zhang
  • Published on Jan 26, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This preprint looks at how SARS-CoV-2 infection modulates arginylation, a modification that tags proteins for degradation, and finds a specific arginylation signature in some cell types. The reviewers found the claims potentially informative.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "Protein arginylation is regulated during SARS-CoV-2 infection"
Review 2: "Protein arginylation is regulated during SARS-CoV-2 infection"
by Aaron Smith
  • Published on Jan 26, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This preprint looks at how SARS-CoV-2 infection modulates arginylation, a modification that tags proteins for degradation, and finds a specific arginylation signature in some cell types. The reviewers found the claims potentially informative.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
1
?
Login to discuss
Vape Factory:

http://xpresscience.com/xs/members/vapenew/

http://xpresscience.com/xs/members/vapenew/activity/556131/

https://www.qantumthemes.com/helpdesk/forums/users/vapecig/

https://blender3d.com.ua/forums/users/vapenew/

https://ramzine.co.uk/author/vapenew/

https://study.physiotutors.com/members/vapecig/

https://thecardinalnation.com/forums/users/vapecig/

https://www.hackerrank.com/ecigator

https://learn.centa.org/forums/users/vapecig/

http://mundo.boachsoft.com/forums/users/vapecig/

https://magnifiedads.com/user/vapenew

https://www.cooplink.nl/profile/vapecig

https://organicsnewsbrasil.com.br/author/vapecig/

https://l2oldskool.org/forums/users/vapenew/

https://www.themetim.com/forums/users/vapecig/

https://pairup.makers.tech/en/vapecig

https://dadstreamer.com/community/profile/vapecig/

https://southwaleschronicle.co.uk/blog/author/vapenew/

https://www.mds-foundation.org/forums/users/vapecig/

https://kampus.dictio.id/forums/users/vapecig/

https://ismschools.com.au/forums/users/vapecig/

http://f319.com/members/vapecig.804549/

https://www.pedalroom.com/members/vapecig

https://bmt31.ru/author/vapecig/

https://app.roll20.net/users/10983309/vape-f

https://www.inzercia.rimava.sk/author/vapecig/

https://community.hodinkee.com/members/vapecig

https://www.thestudentroom.co.uk/member.php?u=6007958

https://photozou.jp/user/top/3324700

http://photozou.jp/user/top/3324700

https://edshelf.com/profile/vapecig

https://dzone.com/users/4780742/vapecig.html

https://wallhaven.cc/user/vapecig

https://booklog.jp/users/vapecig/profile

https://www.nguyenlediep.biz/members/vapecig.55061/

https://alcohol.clinicalencounters.com/members/vapecig/

https://newsknol.com/author/vapecig/

https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/vapecig

https://www.theverge.com/users/vapecig

https://photho.vn/shop/vape-factory-iaax91700

http://uid.me/vape_factory

https://www.aeriagames.com/user/ecigator/

https://www.quia.com/profiles/matthew547m

https://play.eslgaming.com/player/18491387/

https://www.worldheritagesite.org/community/vapecig

https://play.eslgaming.com/player/myinfos/18491387/

https://www.craftsforum.co.uk/member/209968-vapecig/visitormessage/1131174-visitor-message-from-vapecig

https://forums.oceancity.com/member/27123-vapecig/visitormessage/65019-visitor-message-from-vapecig

https://www.naucmese.cz/matthew-ma

https://www.decentralized.com/chapters/members/ma-m/profile/

https://econjobs.nabe.com/profile/ecigator/1822457/

https://miningjobs.smenet.org/profile/ecigator/1822462/

https://vapelife.coffeecup.com/index.html

https://coderwall.com/vapecig

https://discover.events.com/profile/ecigator/3648873/

https://lemon.cs.elte.hu/trac/lemon/ticket/670

https://valetinowiki.racing/wiki/Disposable_vape

https://www.feedsfloor.com/profile/vapecig

https://www.longisland.com/profile/vapecig

https://iq.worldcrunch.com/profile/39483

https://www.sqlservercentral.com/forums/user/vapecig

https://godotengine.org/qa/user/vapecig

https://www.multichain.com/qa/user/vapecig

https://nowewyrazy.uw.edu.pl/profil/vapecig

https://www.myminifactory.com/users/vapecig

https://3dprintboard.com/member.php?94484-vapecig

http://52040.dynamicboard.de/u202_vapecig.html

http://cloudsdeal.xobor.de/u14370_vapecig.html

https://patch.com/users/matthew-ma

https://demo.mahara.org/blocktype/wall/wall.php?id=1195

https://libremedia.video/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://dnk.video/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://birdtu.be/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://tv.atmx.ca/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://tube.rhythms-of-resistance.org/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://video.telemillevaches.net/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://gegenstimme.tv/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://tubedu.org/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://goredb.com/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://video.snug.moe/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://videos.trom.tf/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://tube.chocoflan.net/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://peertube.stream/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://watch.vtopia.live/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://tube.xy-space.de/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://peertube.virtual-assembly.org/accounts/vapecig/video-channels

https://video.liberta.vip/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://peertube.we-keys.fr/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://tube.spdns.org/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://peertube.devol.it/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://player.ojamajo.moe/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://peervideo.ru/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://peertube.nz/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://skeptikon.fr/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://video.occm.cc/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://kraut.zone/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://video.hardlimit.com/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://noiz.ie/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://pewflix.com/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://tubee.fr/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://hitchtube.fr/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://tube.p2p.legal/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://videos.arumoon.ru/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://fedimovie.com/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://peertube.eus/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://tv.pirateradio.social/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://kumi.tube/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://vnhup.com/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://peertube.tweb.tv/a/vapeicgnew/video-channels

https://tv.suwerenni.org/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://peervideo.club/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://peertube.hosnet.fr/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://www.neptube.io/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://seka.pona.la/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://video.sadmin.io/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://pony.tube/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://the.jokertv.eu/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://peertube.su/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://peertube.ignifi.me/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://p2ptube.us/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://www.orion-hub.fr/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://peertube.zd.do/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://phijkchu.com/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://vhs.absturztau.be/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://varis.tv/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://cliptube.org/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://peertube.plasmatrap.com/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://peertube.ethibox.fr/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://video.antopie.org/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://peertube.gsugambit.com/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://3.600900.su/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://gade.o-k-i.net/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://tilvids.com/a/vapecignew/video-channels

https://videos.benjaminbrady.ie/accounts/vapecig/video-channels

https://peertube.wiesbaden.social/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://videos.skycademc.com/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://p.lu/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://peertube.ch/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://tube.nocturlab.fr/accounts/vapecig/video-channels

https://video.chalec.org/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://www.teachertube.com/user/channel/vapecig

https://video-cave-v2.de/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://peertube.redpill-insight.com/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://videos.shmalls.pw/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://tube.taker.fr/accounts/vapecig/about

https://www.mastersindia.co/q/profile/vapecig/

https://www.mycast.io/profiles/150955/username/ecigatornew

https://www.padelforum.org/members/vapecig.14616/#about

https://www.vwvortex.com/members/ecigatornew.3929812/#about

https://www.mdxers.org/members/ecigatornew.220878/#about

https://www.kiaownersclub.co.uk/members/vapecig.68908/#about

https://www.hondacivicforum.co.uk/members/ecigatornew.176825/#about

https://www.fordforums.com/members/ecigatornew.219928/#about

https://www.jeeprenegadeforum.com/members/ecigatornew.114594/#about

https://forums.fuwanovel.net/profile/32969-vape-factory/?tab=field_core_pfield_19

https://maptia.com/vape

https://fairygodboss.com/users/profile/j8j5VCtKFa/ecigator-new

https://os.mbed.com/users/vapecig/

https://p.mobile9.com/vapecig/

https://befonts.com/author/vapecig

https://forum.codeigniter.com/member.php?action=profile&uid=63282

https://hire.careerbliss.com/company/ecigator/

https://theprepared.com/members/7zd1MaRd8x/

https://video.barkoczy.social/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://bittube.video/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://www.collegethink.com/uemsconnect/members/vapecig/profile/

https://www.agileventures.org/users/vape-wholesale

https://www.demilked.com/author/vapecig/

https://www.theoutbound.com/vape-wholesale

https://pravatami.bg/profile/vapecig/

https://www.designspiration.com/ecigator/saves/

https://socialsocial.social/pin/ecigator-tikup-6000-puffs-disposable-vape-pod-cup/

https://socialsocial.social/user/vapecig/

https://onedio.com/profil/vapecig

https://lichess.org/@/vapecig

https://www.kiva.org/lender/vape1862

https://pinshape.com/users/2427866-vapecig

http://info.uniden.com/twiki/bin/view/Main/VapeFactory

https://www.anime-planet.com/users/vapecig

https://www.anibookmark.com/user/vapecig.html

https://community.flexispy.com/index.php?/profile/34541-vapecig/&tab=field_core_pfield_13

https://greensock.com/profile/128451-vapecig/?tab=field_core_pfield_11

https://forum-auto.caradisiac.com/profile/356827-vapecig/?tab=field_core_pfield_1

https://forums.bohemia.net/profile/1187784-vapecig/?tab=field_core_pfield_141

https://forums.auran.com/trainz/member.php?1218115-vapecig

https://www.pubpub.org/user/vape-factory

https://forums.bestbuy.com/t5/user/viewprofilepage/user-id/2737022

https://www.muvizu.com/Profile/vapecig/Latest/

https://pxhere.com/en/photographer/3877682

https://allauthor.com/profile/vapecig/

https://profile.sampo.ru/ecigator

https://www.ourboox.com/i-am/vape-factory/

Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with