Published on Jan 08, 2025DOI

Review 5: "Changing Species Dynamics and Species-specific Associations Observed between Anopheles and Plasmodium Genera in Diebougou Health District, Southwest Burkina Faso"

Reviewers commended the study's robust dataset and detailed analysis but cautioned against making causal inferences about preferential transmission without additional evidence.

by Claudia Caterina Paredes-Esquivel
Published onJan 08, 2025
Changing species dynamics and species-specific associations observed between Anopheles and Plasmodium genera in Diebougou health district, southwest Burkina Faso
by P Lado, LI Gray, E Sougué, AL Knight, M Sorensen, AS Leon, ME Ring, G Pugh, JC Randall, KL Coffin, E Hemming-Schroeder, J Goodwin, M Wade, H Sproch, COW Ouédraogo, SR Dah, AF Somé, RK Dabiré, S Parikh, and BD Foy
  • Published on Oct 10, 2024
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

Abstract The prevalence of malaria parasite species in parts of Africa is rapidly changing and influenced by detection methods. The natural vector competence and vectorial capacity of African anophelines for human Plasmodium species has only been well described for P. falciparum and is unclear in the context of mixed and non-falciparum infections. Over the course of two clinical trials (2015 and 2019-2020) testing ivermectin for malaria control in the same region of Burkina Faso, we sampled participants’ blood and their households for Anopheles spp. mosquitoes and tested these samples for Plasmodium species. Plasmodium prevalence in participants and their blood samples was high in both trials. While P. falciparum mono-infections comprised most infections in the 1st trial, mixed and non-falciparum infections comprised 27% of infections in the 2nd trial, with notable changes in species present within participants over time. Furthermore, An. gambiae s.l. was the main vector captured, but An. funestus mosquitoes were unexpectedly prevalent in the 2nd trial, and we found that parasite species prevalence differed in abdominal and head+thorax tissues of these two vector species. Most notably, P. falciparum sporozoites were significantly more prevalent than other parasite species in An. gambiae s.l. while P. ovale sporozoites were significantly more prevalent than other parasite species in An. funestus. Our data suggest differential vector competence for Plasmodium species at the study site, which may significantly impact malaria epidemiology, disease prevalence and control efforts.

RR\ID Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

  • Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

***************************************

Review: This study provides an intriguing introduction to the dynamics of parasite prevalence in relation to vector species in the Diebougou health district. The research highlights the interesting shift in parasite populations over time and the changing roles of local vector species. The connection between these factors is compelling and certainly prompts further inquiry into the intricate relationships between parasites and their vectors. However, this relationship requires a more detailed and comprehensive analysis. The study does well in presenting its initial findings, but as the authors themselves mention, further studies are necessary to confirm and expand upon these conclusions. One area where the study could have provided more information is regarding the Diebougou health district itself. For readers who are not familiar with this location, more context on the geography, demographics, and potential environmental factors influencing the vector-parasite interaction would have been valuable. This additional background would help readers better understand the broader implications of the findings and the specific challenges posed by this region.

