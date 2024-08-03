Review 1: "How Demographic Factors Matter for Antimicrobial Resistance – Quantification of the Patterns and Impact of Variation in Prevalence of Resistance by Age and Sex"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

Review: The importance to address the rising prevalence of antimicrobial resistance worldwide has been expanded upon by Waterlow et al. in this manuscript that describes a large population-level investigation. It is a well written manuscript that is transparent and clear in its aims, methodology and outcomes. Using data from 30 different countries across Europe, the authors have effectively demonstrated that the prevalence of antimicrobial resistance varies for specific bacteria-antibiotic combinations, namely methicillin resistant S. aureus and aminopenicillin resistant E. coli, depending on the age and sex of the individual. Variations were also observed between and within countries, highlighting the importance to consider individual-level characteristics when developing interventions that address the global health threat of antimicrobial resistance.

Decision-makers should consider the claims in this study reliable, based on the methods and data. Age and sex are clearly demonstrated to contribute to patterns of variance for resistance in bacteria-antibiotic combinations across Europe. Interestingly, the authors also demonstrate a large variation between countries across Europe for multiple bacteria-antibiotic combinations. Considering the authors conclude cultural factors may be more important to consider than biological ones, the differences between countries, for example socioeconomic status or healthcare systems (quality and access), could be investigated further or featured more prominently to strengthen the claims made by the authors.

The study would also benefit from further commentary around the justification of choice from a clinical perspective for the two featured bacteria-antibiotic combinations. In particular, aminopenicillin resistant E. coli and the source of infections and methods of transmission compared with the highly clinically-prevalent and -relevant carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter or vancomycin-resistant Enterococci species.

Recognised as a limitation of the study by the authors and an area of importance for future work, individual-level patient data will be crucial to understand the mechanisms underlying variance in antimicrobial resistance, such as a person’s comorbidities and healthcare service usage.

Overall, the authors have provided valuable evidence that supports the need for future reporting, research and policy designers to consider individual characteristics in order to develop effective interventions for antimicrobial resistance.