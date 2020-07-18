Max Price, MD

Max Price was Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Town for ten years from July 2008 to June 2018. From 1996 to 2006, he was dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of the Witwatersrand. He is currently a Non-Resident Fellow of The Centre for Global Development. He consults in public health, higher education, strategic leadership and crisis management.

Aside from qualifications in medicine (Wits) and public health (LSHTM), he obtained a Philosophy, Politics and Economics (PPE) degree from Oxford as a Rhodes Scholar and held a Takemi Fellowship at the Harvard School of Public Health.

Earlier in Max's career he was a researcher and director in the Centre for Health Policy at Wits University. He has also worked in academic and rural hospitals in South Africa.

Dr Price’s research has covered higher education, the political economy of health in South Africa, health economics, rural health services, health systems research and health science education. He is an Honorary Fellow of the Colleges of Medicine of South Africa.