Published on Sep 22, 2020DOI

Reviews of "Exploratory analysis of immunization records highlights decreased SARS-CoV-2 rates in individuals with recent non-COVID-19 vaccinations"

Reviewers: Andrew Wiese (VUMC) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ • Shaun Truelove (Johns Hopkins) | 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️

by Andrew Wiese and Shaun Truelove
Published onSep 22, 2020
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Exploratory analysis of immunization records highlights decreased SARS-CoV-2 rates in individuals with recent non-COVID-19 vaccinations
by Colin Pawlowski, Arjun Puranik, Hari Bandi, AJ Venkatakrishnan, Vineet Agarwal, Richard Kennedy, John C O'Horo, Gregory J Gores, Amy W Williams, John Halamka, Andrew D Badley, and Venky Soundararajan
  • Published on Jul 29, 2020
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

Multiple clinical studies are ongoing to assess whether existing vaccines may afford protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection through trained immunity. In this exploratory study, we analyze immunization records from 137,037 individuals who received SARS-CoV-2 PCR tests. We find that polio, Hemophilus influenzae type-B (HIB), measles-mumps-rubella (MMR), varicella, pneumococcal conjugate (PCV13), geriatric flu, and hepatitis A / hepatitis B (HepA-HepB) vaccines administered in the past 1, 2, and 5 years are associated with decreased SARS-CoV-2 infection rates, even after adjusting for geographic SARS-CoV-2 incidence and testing rates, demographics, comorbidities, and number of other vaccinations. Furthermore, age, race/ethnicity, and blood group stratified analyses reveal significantly lower SARS-CoV-2 rate among black individuals who have taken the PCV13 vaccine, with relative risk of 0.45 at the 5 year time horizon (n: 653, 95% CI: (0.32, 0.64), p-value: 6.9e-05). These findings suggest that additional pre-clinical and clinical studies are warranted to assess the protective effects of existing non-COVID-19 vaccines and explore underlying immunologic mechanisms. We note that the findings in this study are preliminary and are subject to change as more data becomes available and as further analysis is conducted.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: While the findings from this study are intriguing, the potential for spurious association between vaccination and infection is substantial. There are limitations to the data and findings could be misleading.

Reviewer 1 (Andrew Wiese) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Shaun Truelove) | 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "Exploratory analysis of immunization records highlights decreased SARS-CoV-2 rates in individuals with recent non-COVID-19 vaccinations"
Review 2: "Exploratory analysis of immunization records highlights decreased SARS-CoV-2 rates in individuals with recent non-COVID-19 vaccinations"
by Shaun Truelove
  • Published on Sep 22, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Exploratory analysis of immunization records highlights decreased SARS-CoV-2 rates in individuals with recent non-COVID-19 vaccinations"
Review 1: "Exploratory analysis of immunization records highlights decreased SARS-CoV-2 rates in individuals with recent non-COVID-19 vaccinations"
by Andrew Wiese
  • Published on Sep 22, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

