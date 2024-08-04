Skip to main content
Published on Sep 04, 2024

Review 1: "Rationally Designed Multimeric Nanovaccines using Icosahedral DNA Origami for Molecularly Controlled Display of SARS-CoV-2 Receptor Binding Domain"

This study describes how Feng and collaborators designed a nanovaccine for SARS-CoV-2 using DNA origami to mimic the virus's structure and precisely display its receptor-binding domain.

by Martin D'Souza and Sharon Vijayanand
Published onSep 04, 2024
Rationally designed multimeric nanovaccines using icosahedral DNA origami for molecularly controlled display of SARS-CoV-2 receptor binding domain
by Qingqing Feng, Keman Cheng, Lizhuo Zhang, Xiaoyu Gao, Jie Liang, Guangna Liu, Nana Ma, Chen Xu, Ming Tang, Liting Chen, Xinwei Wang, Xuehui Ma, Jiajia Zou, Quanwei Shi, Pei Du, Qihui Wang, Guangjun Nie, and Xiao Zhao
  Published on Aug 24, 2023
Description

Abstract Multivalent antigen display on nanoparticles can enhance the immunogenicity of nanovaccines targeting viral moieties, such as the receptor binding domain (RBD) of SARS-CoV-2. However, particle morphology and size of current nanovaccines are significantly different from those of SARS-CoV-2. Additionally, surface antigen patterns are not controllable to enable the optimization of B cell activation. Herein, we employed an icosahedral DNA origami (ICO) as a display particle for SARS-CoV-2 RBD nanovaccines. The morphology and diameter of the particles were close to those of the virus (91 ± 11 nm). The surface addressability of the DNA origami permitted facile modification of the ICO surface with numerous RBD antigen clusters (ICO-RBD) to form various antigen patterns. Using an in vitro screening system, we demonstrate that the antigen spacing, antigen copies within clusters and cluster number parameters of the surface antigen pattern all impact the ability of the nanovaccines to activate B cells. Importantly, the optimized ICO-RBD nanovaccines evoked stronger and more enduring humoral and T cell immune responses in mouse models compared to soluble RBD antigens. Our vaccines activated similar humoral immunity and slightly stronger cellular immunity compared to mRNA vaccines. These results provide reference principles for the rational design of nanovaccines and exemplify the utility of DNA origami as a display platform for vaccines against infectious disease.

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

  • Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

Review: The manuscript summarizes using icosahedral DNA origami (ICO) as a display particle for SARS-CoV-2 RBD nano vaccines, thereby improving the humoral and cellular responses obtained upon vaccination. The finding of this manuscript is of considerable interest and will contribute to the continued efforts in improving the effectiveness of SARS-CoV-2 Vaccines. However, The manuscript can be improved in certain aspects highlighted below:

  1. The authors have used Female BALB/c mice. Biological variation is not considered. The authors have not provided any reasoning for using only female mice in the study. This might impose a bias in the study.

  2. Viral Challenge with SARS-CoV-2 was not done in the present study. Challenge with live SARS-CoV-2 is often needed to assess the vaccine's efficacy. Although the authors have included immunogenicity data, such as binding and neutralizing antibody titers, the durability and effectiveness of these titers can be better assessed during a live viral challenge.

  3. The authors have assessed IgG antibody responses obtained upon vaccination. Did the authors evaluate other antibody types, such as IgM, IgA, and IgG subtypes? It has been shown that both IgG and IgA play essential roles in neutralizing SARS-CoV-2.

