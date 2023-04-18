Skip to main content
Published on May 18, 2023

Review 2: "SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein Accumulation in the Skull-Meninges-Brain Axis: Potential Implications for Long-Term Neurological Complications in post-COVID-1"

The authors rate this study reliable to strong, as its main claims are supported by the methods and data, and they suggest the authors explore additional components of the brain to elucidate the mechanisms of viral entry.

by Gajanan Sathe
Published onMay 18, 2023
SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein Accumulation in the Skull-Meninges-Brain Axis: Potential Implications for Long-Term Neurological Complications in post-COVID-19
by Zhouyi Rong, Hongcheng Mai, Saketh Kapoor, Victor G. Puelles, Jan Czogalla, Julia Schädler, Jessica Vering, Claire Delbridge, Hanno Steinke, Hannah Frenzel, Katja Schmidt, Özüm Sehnaz Caliskan, Jochen Martin Wettengel, Fatma Cherif, Mayar Ali, Zeynep Ilgin Kolabas, Selin Ulukaya, Izabela Horvath, Shan Zhao, Natalie Krahmer, Sabina Tahirovic, Ali Önder Yildirim, Tobias B. Huber, Benjamin Ondruschka, Ingo Bechmann, Gregor Ebert, Ulrike Protzer, Harsharan Singh Bhatia, Farida Hellal, and Ali Ertürk
  • Published on Apr 05, 2023
  • www.biorxiv.org
Description

ABSTRACT Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus type 2 (SARS-CoV-2), has been associated mainly with a range of neurological symptoms, including brain fog and brain tissue loss, raising concerns about the virus’s acute and potential chronic impact on the central nervous system. In this study, we utilized mouse models and human post-mortem tissues to investigate the presence and distribution of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in the skull-meninges-brain axis. Our results revealed the accumulation of the spike protein in the skull marrow, brain meninges, and brain parenchyma. The injection of the spike protein alone caused cell death in the brain, highlighting a direct effect on brain tissue. Furthermore, we observed the presence of spike protein in the skull of deceased long after their COVID-19 infection, suggesting that the spike’s persistence may contribute to long-term neurological symptoms. The spike protein was associated with neutrophil-related pathways and dysregulation of the proteins involved in the PI3K-AKT as well as complement and coagulation pathway. Overall, our findings suggest that SARS-CoV-2 spike protein trafficking from CNS borders into the brain parenchyma and identified differentially regulated pathways may present insights into mechanisms underlying immediate and long-term consequences of SARS-CoV-2 and present diagnostic and therapeutic opportunities.Graphical Summary Short Summary The accumulation of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in the skull-meninges-brain axis presents potential molecular mechanisms and therapeutic targets for neurological complications in long-COVID-19 patients.

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

  • Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

***************************************

Review:

The preprint titled "SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein Accumulation in the Skull-Meninges-Brain Axis: Potential Implications for Long-Term Neurological Complications in Post COVID-19," authored by Rong et al., explores the presence of the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 in the brain tissue of mouse models and post-mortem human samples. The objective is to investigate its potential long-term neurological effects. Optical tissue clearing was utilized to identify tissues where the spike protein accumulated in mice, and the distribution of the spike protein in post-mortem samples from COVID-19 patients was examined. The study's findings indicate a significant accumulation of the spike protein in various areas, including the skull marrow, brain meninges, and brain parenchyma. This suggests the possibility of the spike protein traversing the skull-meninges-brain axis and potentially affecting long-term neurological function.

High-resolution mass spectrometry-based proteomics was employed to identify proteins with altered expression in the brain region due to the presence of the spike protein. This approach helps identify proteins that may be impacted by the spike protein and provides insights into the molecular mechanisms underlying its potential neurological effects. The study identified disregulation in complement and coagulation cascades, neutrophil-related pathways, and an upregulation of pro-inflammatory proteins. The discovery of spike protein accumulation in the skull marrow, brain meninges, and brain parenchyma is significant as it sheds light on the potential mechanisms through which SARS-CoV-2 may affect the central nervous system. Further research is needed to investigate the long-term neurological implications of COVID-19 and the development of post-COVID-19 neurological complications.

Although the study's main claims are generally supported by the methods and data, there are areas that could be improved to enhance the manuscript's quality. The study primarily focuses on the accumulation of the spike protein within the skull-meninges-brain axis, providing valuable insights but not encompassing the entire central nervous system. The potential effects of the spike protein on other brain regions or neural networks beyond the skull-meninges-brain axis are not extensively explored. Additionally, the research relies on mouse models and post-mortem human tissues, which may not fully represent the dynamic nature of the living human brain during active infection or post-recovery. Furthermore, the study concentrates on the spike protein's accumulation itself rather than investigating the broader interactions between the virus and the brain. A comprehensive understanding of the potential neurological complications associated with COVID-19 would involve exploring the mechanisms of viral entry into the central nervous system and its subsequent effects on neural cells and processes.

To delve deeper into the functional roles of the key proteins identified in altered signaling pathways due to spike proteins, additional techniques like immunohistochemistry or Western blot can validate their significance within the cellular context. Further studies, including in-vivo experiments and longitudinal analyses, are necessary to validate and expand upon the findings presented in this preprint, as well as address these limitations. A multidisciplinary approach incorporating virology, neurology, and immunology would provide a more comprehensive understanding of the long-term neurological consequences of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

