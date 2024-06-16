Reviews of "Engineering Probiotic Escherichia Coli Nissle 1917 to Block Transfer of Multiple Antibiotic Resistance Genes by Exploiting a Type I CRISPR-Cas System"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: The reviewers found the study reliable to strong, highlighting its innovative approach to engineering probiotic E. coli Nissle 1917 to block antibiotic resistance gene transfer using a type I CRISPR-Cas system. They noted the thorough testing of the hypothesis both in vitro and in vivo, and the comparison between Cas3 and Cas9 systems. While considering the approach promising, the reviewers suggested improvements, including testing competitive fitness against wild-type EcN, exploring CRISPR's adaptive capabilities, clarifying genomic integration sites, comparing with simpler CRISPR systems like Cas12, and conducting a systematic study of effects on gut microbiota. They also emphasized the need for further safety evaluations and optimization before practical application.

Reviewer 1 (Wenwen H…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

Reviewer 2 (Jian S…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.