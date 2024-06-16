Skip to main content
Biological and Chemical Sciences
Published on Jul 16, 2024DOI

Reviews of "Engineering Probiotic Escherichia Coli Nissle 1917 to Block Transfer of Multiple Antibiotic Resistance Genes by Exploiting a Type I CRISPR-Cas System"

Reviewers: W Huo (Tufts University) | 📘📘📘📘📘 • J Sun (South China Agricultural University) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Wenwen Huo and Jian Sun
Published onJul 16, 2024
Engineering probiotic Escherichia coli Nissle 1917 to block transfer of multiple antibiotic resistance genes by exploiting a type I CRISPR-Cas system
by Mengdie Fang, Ruiting Zhang, Chenyu Wang, Zhizhi Liu, Mingyue Fei, Biao Tang, Hua Yang, and Dongchang Sun
  • Published on Apr 02, 2024
  • www.biorxiv.org
Description

Abstract Many multidrug-resistant (MDR) bacteria evolved through accumulation of antibiotic-resistance genes (ARGs). Although the potential risk of probiotics as reservoirs of ARGs has been recognized, strategies for blocking transfer of ARGs while using probiotics have rarely been explored. The probiotic Escherichia coli Nissle 1917 (EcN) has long been used for treating intestinal diseases. Here, we showed frequent transfer of ARGs into EcN both in vitro and in vivo, raising its potential risk of accumulating antibiotic resistance. Given that no CRISPR-Cas system is found in natural EcN, we integrated the endogenous type I-E CRISPR-Cas system derived from E. coli BW25113 into EcN, and showed that the engineered EcN was able to efficiently cleave multiple ARGs (i.e., mcr-1, blaNDM-1 and tet(X)). By co-incubation of EcN expressing Cas3-Cascade and that expressing Cas9, we showed that the growth of the former strain outcompeted the latter strain, demonstrating better clinical application prospect of EcN expressing the type I-E CRISPR-Cas system. Finally, the engineered EcN exhibited immunity against transfer of targeted ARGs in the intestine of a model animal (i.e. zebrafish). Our work provides a new strategy for restricting transfer of ARGs in EcN, paving the way for safe use of this probiotic and development of probiotics as living therapeutics.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: The reviewers found the study reliable to strong, highlighting its innovative approach to engineering probiotic E. coli Nissle 1917 to block antibiotic resistance gene transfer using a type I CRISPR-Cas system. They noted the thorough testing of the hypothesis both in vitro and in vivo, and the comparison between Cas3 and Cas9 systems. While considering the approach promising, the reviewers suggested improvements, including testing competitive fitness against wild-type EcN, exploring CRISPR's adaptive capabilities, clarifying genomic integration sites, comparing with simpler CRISPR systems like Cas12, and conducting a systematic study of effects on gut microbiota. They also emphasized the need for further safety evaluations and optimization before practical application.

Reviewer 1 (Wenwen H…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

Reviewer 2 (Jian S…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below. 

Connections
1 of 2
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Engineering Probiotic Escherichia Coli Nissle 1917 to Block Transfer of Multiple Antibiotic Resistance Genes by Exploiting a Type I CRISPR-Cas System"
by Wenwen Huo
  • Published on Jul 16, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

A Review of this Pub
Review 2: "Engineering Probiotic Escherichia Coli Nissle 1917 to Block Transfer of Multiple Antibiotic Resistance Genes by Exploiting a Type I CRISPR-Cas System"
by Jian Sun
  • Published on Jul 16, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
