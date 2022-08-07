Skip to main content
RR\C19Public Health
Published on Sep 07, 2022DOI

Reviews of "Modeling the Impact of the Omicron Infection Wave in Germany"

Reviewers: A Spannaus (Oak Ridge National Lab) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️ • Anonymous | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Adam Spannaus and Anonymous
Published onSep 07, 2022
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Modeling the impact of the Omicron infection wave in Germany
by Benjamin F. Maier, Angelique Burdinski, Marc Wiedermann, Annika H. Rose, Matthias an der Heiden, Ole Wichmann, Thomas Harder, Frank Schlosser, and Dirk Brockmann
  • dx.doi.org
Description

BACKGROUNDIn November 2021, the first case of SARS-CoV-2 “variant of concern” (VOC) B.1.1.529 (“Omicron”) was reported in Germany, alongside global reports of reduced vaccine efficacy against infections with this variant. The potential threat posed by the rapid spread of this variant in Germany remained, at the time, elusive.METHODSWe developed a variant-dependent population-averaged susceptible-exposed-infected-recovered (SEIR) infectious disease model. The model was calibrated on the observed fixation dynamics of the Omicron variant in December 2021, and allowed us to estimate potential courses of upcoming infection waves in Germany, focusing on the corresponding burden on intensive care units (ICUs) and the efficacy of contact reduction strategies.RESULTSA maximum median incidence of approximately 300 000 (50% PI in 1000: [181,454], 95% PI in 1000: [55,804]) reported cases per day was expected with the median peak occurring in the mid of February 2022, reaching a cumulative Omicron case count of 16.5 million (50% PI in mio: [11.4, 21.3], 95% PI in mio: [4.1, 27.9]) until Apr 1, 2022. These figures were in line with the actual Omicron waves that were subsequently observed in Germany with respective peaks occurring in mid February (peak: 191k daily new cases) and mid March (peak: 230k daily new cases), cumulatively infecting 14.8 million individuals during the study period. The model peak incidence was observed to be highly sensitive to variations in the assumed generation time and decreased with shorter generation time. Low contact reductions were expected to lead to containment. Early, strict, and short contact reductions could have led to a strong “rebound” effect with high incidences after the end of the respective non-pharmaceutical interventions. Higher vaccine uptake would have led to a lower outbreak size. To ensure that ICU occupancy remained below maximum capacity, a relative risk of requiring ICU care of 10%–20% was necessary (after infection with Omicron vs. infection with Delta).CONCLUSIONSWe expected a large cumulative number of infections with the VOC Omicron in Germany with ICU occupancy likely remaining below capacity nevertheless, even without additional non-pharmaceutical interventions. Our estimates were in line with the retrospectively observed waves. The results presented here informed legislation in Germany. The methodology developed in this study might be used to estimate the impact of future waves of COVID-19 or other infectious diseases.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint aimed to model the spread of Omicron and effectiveness of various interventions in Germany using a SEIR model. Reviewers found that this paper detailed the specifications of the model well and could be informative, though there was concern over the accuracy of various parameters used.

Reviewer 1 (Adam S…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Anonymous) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

Connections
1 of 2
A Supplement to this Pub
Review #1: "Modeling the Impact of the Omicron Infection Wave in Germany"
Review #1: "Modeling the Impact of the Omicron Infection Wave in Germany"
by Adam Spannaus
  • Published on Sep 07, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Reviewers found that this paper detailed the specifications of the model well and could be informative, though there was concern over the accuracy of various parameters used.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review #2: "Modeling the Impact of the Omicron Infection Wave in Germany"
Review #2: "Modeling the Impact of the Omicron Infection Wave in Germany"
by Anonymous
  • Published on Sep 07, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Reviewers found that this paper detailed the specifications of the model well and could be informative, though there was concern over the accuracy of various parameters used.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with