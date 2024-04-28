Skip to main content
Medical Sciences
Published on May 28, 2024

Reviews of "Day 3 Parasitemia and Plasmodium Falciparum Kelch 13 Mutations among Uncomplicated Malaria Patients Treated with Artemether-lumefantrine in Adjumani District, Uganda"

Reviewers: M C Lee (Sanger Institute) | 📘📘📘📘📘 • N Lucchi (CDC) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • J Raman (University of Witwatersrand) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️ • M Oboh (London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine) | 📘📘📘📘📘

by Marcus C Lee, Naomi Lucchi, Jaishree Raman, and Mary Oboh
Published on May 28, 2024
Reviews of "Day 3 Parasitemia and Plasmodium Falciparum Kelch 13 Mutations among Uncomplicated Malaria Patients Treated with Artemether-lumefantrine in Adjumani District, Uganda"
Day 3 parasitemia and Plasmodium falciparum Kelch 13 mutations among uncomplicated malaria patients treated with artemether-lumefantrine in Adjumani district, Uganda
Day 3 parasitemia and Plasmodium falciparum Kelch 13 mutations among uncomplicated malaria patients treated with artemether-lumefantrine in Adjumani district, Uganda
by Martin Kamilo Angwe, Norah Mwebaza, Sam Lubwama Nsobya, Patrick Vudriko, Savior Dralabu, Denis Omali, Maria Agnes Tumwebaze, and Moses Ocan
  Published on Apr 27, 2024
  • www.medrxiv.org
Abstract Artemisinin resistance threatens malaria control and elimination efforts globally. Recent studies have reported the emergence of Plasmodium falciparum parasites tolerant to artemisinin agents in sub-Saharan Africa, including Uganda. The current study assessed the day 3 parasite clearance and its correlation with P. falciparum K13 propeller gene (pfkelch13) mutations in P. falciparum parasites isolated from patients with uncomplicated malaria under artemether-lumefantrine (AL) treatment. This study enrolled 100 P. falciparum-positive patients to whom AL was prescribed between 09/September/2022 and 06/November/2022. Blood samples were collected in EDTA tubes before treatment initiation (day 0) and on day 3. Parasitemia was assessed by microscopy from blood smears and quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) from the DNA extracted. The day 0 parasite K13 gene was sequenced using Sanger sequencing. Sequence data were analysed using MEGA version 11 software. The data were analysed using STATA version 15, and the Mann‒Whitney U test was used to compare PCR parasite clearance on day 3 using the comparative CT value method and pfkelch13 mutations.The prevalence of day 3 parasitaemia was 24% (24/100) by microscopy and 63% (63/100) by qPCR from the AL-treated patients. P. falciparum K13-propeller gene polymorphism was detected in 18.8% (15/80) of the day 0 DNA samples. The K13 mutations found were C469Y, 12.5% (10/80); A675V, 2.5% (2/80); A569S, 1.25%, (1/80), A578S, 1.25%, (1/80) and; F491S, 1.25%, (1/80) a new allele not reported anywhere. The C469Y mutation, compared to the wild-type, was associated with delayed parasite clearance p=0.0278, Hodges-Lehmann estimation 3.2108 on the log scale, (95%CI 1.7076, 4.4730).There was a high prevalence of day 3 P. falciparum among malaria patients treated using artemether-lumefantrine. We conclude that the K13 mutation associated with artemisinin resistance by P. falciparum is present in Adjumani district, Uganda. This necessitates regular surveillance of the effectiveness and efficacy of artemether-lumefantrine in the country.

Summary of Reviews: This study evaluated the day 3 clearance of Plasmodium falciparum parasites in people with malaria treated with artemether-lumefantrine and its correlation with K13propeller gene (pfkelch13) mutations present in the parasites (which are associated with artemether resistance). P. falciparum K13-propeller gene polymorphism was detected in 18.8% of the day 0 DNA samples and it was associated with delayed parasite clearance. The reviewers overall state that the manuscript is potentially informative, suggesting a need to continuously evaluate the effectiveness of artemether in this context. However, they pointed out that it is unclear if parasitemia at day 3 corresponds to delayed clearance, reinfection or recrudescence, which could weaken the study conclusions.

Reviewer 1 (Marcus C L…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

Reviewer 2 (Naomi L…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 3 (Jaishree R…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 4 (Mary O…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

Review 1: "Day 3 Parasitemia and Plasmodium Falciparum Kelch 13 Mutations among Uncomplicated Malaria Patients Treated with Artemether-lumefantrine in Adjumani District, Uganda"
Review 1: "Day 3 Parasitemia and Plasmodium Falciparum Kelch 13 Mutations among Uncomplicated Malaria Patients Treated with Artemether-lumefantrine in Adjumani District, Uganda"
by Marcus C Lee
  Published on May 28, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Review 2: "Day 3 Parasitemia and Plasmodium Falciparum Kelch 13 Mutations among Uncomplicated Malaria Patients Treated with Artemether-lumefantrine in Adjumani District, Uganda"
Review 2: "Day 3 Parasitemia and Plasmodium Falciparum Kelch 13 Mutations among Uncomplicated Malaria Patients Treated with Artemether-lumefantrine in Adjumani District, Uganda"
by Naomi Lucchi
  Published on May 28, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Review 3: "Day 3 Parasitemia and Plasmodium Falciparum Kelch 13 Mutations among Uncomplicated Malaria Patients Treated with Artemether-lumefantrine in Adjumani District, Uganda"
Review 3: "Day 3 Parasitemia and Plasmodium Falciparum Kelch 13 Mutations among Uncomplicated Malaria Patients Treated with Artemether-lumefantrine in Adjumani District, Uganda"
by Jaishree Raman
  Published on May 28, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Review 4: "Day 3 Parasitemia and Plasmodium Falciparum Kelch 13 Mutations among Uncomplicated Malaria Patients Treated with Artemether-lumefantrine in Adjumani District, Uganda"
Review 4: "Day 3 Parasitemia and Plasmodium Falciparum Kelch 13 Mutations among Uncomplicated Malaria Patients Treated with Artemether-lumefantrine in Adjumani District, Uganda"
by Mary Oboh
  Published on May 28, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with