Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Physical Sciences and EngineeringRR\C19
Published on Apr 07, 2022

Reviews of "The Acoustic Dissection of Cough: Diving into Machine Listening-based COVID-19 Analysis and Detection"

Reviewers: Boonsong Ongphiphadhanakul, Pichatorn Suppakitjanusant (Mahidol University) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️ • Saturnino Luz (Usher Insitute) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • Ting Dang (University of Cambridge) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • Madhurananda Pahar (Stellenbosch) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Boonsong Ongphiphadhanakul, Pichatorn Suppakitjanusant, Saturnino Luz, Ting Dang, and Madhurananda Pahar
Published onApr 07, 2022
Reviews of "The Acoustic Dissection of Cough: Diving into Machine Listening-based COVID-19 Analysis and Detection"
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
The Acoustic Dissection of Cough: Diving into Machine Listening-based COVID-19 Analysis and Detection
by Zhao Ren, Yi Chang, Katrin D. Bartl-Pokorny, Florian B. Pokorny, and Björn W. Schuller
  • dx.doi.org
Description

AbstractPurposeThe coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has caused a crisis worldwide. Amounts of efforts have been made to prevent and control COVID-19’s transmission, from early screenings to vaccinations and treatments. Recently, due to the spring up of many automatic disease recognition applications based on machine listening techniques, it would be fast and cheap to detect COVID-19 from recordings of cough, a key symptom of COVID-19. To date, knowledge on the acoustic characteristics of COVID-19 cough sounds is limited, but would be essential for structuring effective and robust machine learning models. The present study aims to explore acoustic features for distinguishing COVID-19 positive individuals from COVID-19 negative ones based on their cough sounds.MethodsWith the theory of computational paralinguistics, we analyse the acoustic correlates of COVID-19 cough sounds based on the COMPARE feature set, i. e., a standardised set of 6,373 acoustic higher-level features. Furthermore, we train automatic COVID-19 detection models with machine learning methods and explore the latent features by evaluating the contribution of all features to the COVID-19 status predictions.ResultsThe experimental results demonstrate that a set of acoustic parameters of cough sounds, e. g., statistical functionals of the root mean square energy and Mel-frequency cepstral coefficients, are relevant for the differentiation between COVID-19 positive and COVID-19 negative cough samples. Our automatic COVID-19 detection model performs significantly above chance level, i. e., at an unweighted average recall (UAR) of 0.632, on a data set consisting of 1,411 cough samples (COVID-19 positive/negative: 210/1,201).ConclusionsBased on the acoustic correlates analysis on the COMPARE feature set and the feature analysis in the effective COVID-19 detection model, we find that the machine learning method to a certain extent relies on acoustic features showing higher effects in conventional group difference testing.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint reports on a machine learning model for detecting COVID-19 by analyzing patients’ cough sounds. Reviewers deemed the findings potentially informative and promising, with a few limitations that could be addressed.

Reviewer 1 (Boonsong Ongphiphadhanakul & Pichatorn Suppakitjanusant)| 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Saturnino Luz) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 3 (Ting Dang) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 4 (Madhurananda Pahar) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below. 

Connections
1 of 4
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 4: "The Acoustic Dissection of Cough: Diving into Machine Listening-based COVID-19 Analysis and Detection"
Review 4: "The Acoustic Dissection of Cough: Diving into Machine Listening-based COVID-19 Analysis and Detection"
by Madhurananda Pahar
  • Published on Apr 13, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This preprint reports on a machine learning model for detecting COVID-19 by analyzing patients’ cough sounds. Reviewers deemed the findings potentially informative and promising, with a few limitations that could be addressed.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "The Acoustic Dissection of Cough: Diving into Machine Listening-based COVID-19 Analysis and Detection"
Review 2: "The Acoustic Dissection of Cough: Diving into Machine Listening-based COVID-19 Analysis and Detection"
by Saturnino Luz
  • Published on Apr 07, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This preprint reports on a machine learning model for detecting COVID-19 by analyzing patients’ cough sounds. Reviewers deemed the findings potentially informative and promising, with a few limitations that could be addressed.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "The Acoustic Dissection of Cough: Diving into Machine Listening-based COVID-19 Analysis and Detection"
Review 1: "The Acoustic Dissection of Cough: Diving into Machine Listening-based COVID-19 Analysis and Detection"
by Boonsong Ongphiphadhanakul and Pichatorn Suppakitjanusant
  • Published on Apr 07, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This preprint reports on a machine learning model for detecting COVID-19 by analyzing patients’ cough sounds. Reviewers deemed the findings potentially informative and promising, with a few limitations that could be addressed.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 3: "The Acoustic Dissection of Cough: Diving into Machine Listening-based COVID-19 Analysis and Detection"
Review 3: "The Acoustic Dissection of Cough: Diving into Machine Listening-based COVID-19 Analysis and Detection"
by Ting Dang
  • Published on Apr 07, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This preprint reports on a machine learning model for detecting COVID-19 by analyzing patients’ cough sounds. Reviewers deemed the findings potentially informative and promising, with a few limitations that could be addressed.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
1
?
Login to discuss
?
James Robrt:

Cordless reciprocating saws are ideal for demolition work, cutting through wood, metal, and other materials. They operate on batteries and come in various sizes and power levels. Cordless reciprocating saws are available with different stroke lengths, allowing you to choose a saw that best fits your needs. Read More Here

Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with