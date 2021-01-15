Review 2: "SARS-CoV-2 serological tests can generate false positive results for samples from patients with chronic inflammatory diseases"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

Review:

The findings are interesting to indicate new ways to validate future tests, therefore, interesting to learn more about COVID19 and its implications for society. The work uses current references for the debate, bringing a broad and well-founded discussion. I missed more comments regarding the study's limitations, however, as it is a primary research article on the subject, its limited number of tests is acceptable. A quick check for spelling and general errors is required.

The RR:C19 Strength of Evidence scale

Claims are very well-supported by the data and methods used. Decision-makers should consider the claims in this study actionable with limitations based on the methods and data.

Should this preprint be published?

Accept manuscript without modification.