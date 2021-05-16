Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Physical Sciences and EngineeringRR\C19
Published on Jun 16, 2021DOI

Reviews of "Wastewater Surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 across 40 U.S. states"

Reviewers: Rosa Pintó (University of Barcelona) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️ • Ahmed Yousef (Khalifa University of Science and Technology) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • Glenn Simmons (University of Minnesota) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️

by Rosa Pintó, Ahmed Yousef, and Glenn Simmons
Published onJun 16, 2021
Reviews of "Wastewater Surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 across 40 U.S. states"
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Wastewater Surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 across 40 U.S. states
by Fuqing Wu, Amy Xiao, Jianbo Zhang, Katya Moniz, Noriko Endo, Federica Armas, Mary Bushman, Peter R Chai, Claire Duvallet, Timothy B Erickson, Katelyn Foppe, Newsha Ghaeli, Xiaoqiong Gu, William P Hanage, Katherine H Huang, Wei Lin Lee, Mariana Matus, Kyle A McElroy, Steven F Rhode, Stefan Wuertz, Janelle Thompson, and Eric J Alm
  • dx.doi.org
Description

AbstractWastewater-based disease surveillance is a promising approach for monitoring community outbreaks. Here we describe a nationwide campaign to monitor SARS-CoV-2 in the wastewater of 159 counties in 40 U.S. states, covering 13% of the U.S. population from February 18 to June 2, 2020. Out of 1,751 total samples analyzed, 846 samples were positive for SARS-CoV-2 RNA, with overall viral concentrations declining from April to May. Wastewater viral titers were consistent with, and appeared to precede, clinical COVID-19 surveillance indicators, including daily new cases. Wastewater surveillance had a high detection rate (>80%) of SARS-CoV-2 when the daily incidence exceeded 13 per 100,000 people. Detection rates were positively associated with wastewater treatment plant catchment size. To our knowledge, this work represents the largest-scale wastewater-based SARS-CoV-2 monitoring campaign to date, encompassing a wide diversity of wastewater treatment facilities and geographic locations. Our findings demonstrate that a national wastewater-based approach to disease surveillance may be feasible and effective.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint reports a high detection rate of SARS-CoV-2 using wastewater surveillance and finds that virus detection precedes clinical indicators. Reviewers deem these findings potentially informative, recommending large scale studies to confirm findings.

Reviewer 1 (Rosa Pintó) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Ahmed Yousef) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 3 (Glenn Simmons) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below. 

Connections
1 of 3
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Wastewater Surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 across 40 U.S. states"
Review 1: "Wastewater Surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 across 40 U.S. states"
by Rosa Pintó
  • Published on Jun 16, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This preprint reports a high detection rate of SARS-CoV-2 using wastewater surveillance and finds that virus detection precedes clinical indicators. Reviewers deem these findings potentially informative, recommending large scale studies to confirm findings.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 3: "Wastewater Surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 across 40 U.S. states"
Review 3: "Wastewater Surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 across 40 U.S. states"
by Glenn Simmons
  • Published on Jun 16, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This preprint reports a high detection rate of SARS-CoV-2 using wastewater surveillance and finds that virus detection precedes clinical indicators. Reviewers deem these findings potentially informative, recommending large scale studies to confirm findings

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "Wastewater Surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 across 40 U.S. states"
Review 2: "Wastewater Surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 across 40 U.S. states"
by Ahmed Yousef
  • Published on Jun 16, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This preprint reports a high detection rate of SARS-CoV-2 using wastewater surveillance and finds that virus detection precedes clinical indicators. Reviewers deem these findings potentially informative, recommending large scale studies to confirm findings.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with