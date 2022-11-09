Review 1: "A single-nucleus and spatial transcriptomic atlas of the COVID-19 liver reveals topological, functional, and regenerative organ disruption in patients"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

***************************************

Review:

In general, this paper studies the changes in the cellular composition and expression states in COVID-19-infected liver cells by analyzing snRNA-seq and spatial transcriptomic data from the livers of COVID-19 decedents in comparison to healthy controls. The analyses are quite thorough and provide novel insights into liver function changes in COVID-19. The omics data from those patients, if publicly available, will be great resources to the field. The major limitation of the study, as discussed in the paper as well, is the relatively small sample size (17 patients), where the patient heterogeneity (e.g. age) may confound the analysis. Also, since all patients have a severe COVID-19 phenotype, the conclusion cannot be generalized to other phenotypes. Nevertheless, the paper is overall well-written and good for publication with minor revision. Below are my comments regarding computational analysis: