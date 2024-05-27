Review 5: "A New Method Using Rapid Nanopore Metagenomic Cell-free DNA Sequencing to Diagnose Bloodstream Infections: A Prospective Observational Study"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

Review: Nanopore sequencing on cell-free DNA provides high sensitivity identification of pathogens responsible for bloodstream infections. Compared to conventional blood culture, the method detected 11/11 cases that were positive by culture (100% sensitivity), and it identified organisms that were not detected by culture in 12/29 cases (59%), with 11 of these cases being likely true detections. If these results were used for treatment decisions, the method could have informed decisions in about half of the cases.

While this is a preliminary observational study, the results suggest the potential for very high clinical impact. Sensitivity compared to blood culture is excellent. Specificity compared to blood culture is reported as 59%, however the "false positives" were in nearly every case due to organisms that were in fact very likely to have existed in these patients - specifically, the organisms were plausible infectious agents and in most cases were also identified by culture of a sample from the primary infection site. The authors are commended for reporting the results conservatively and with appropriate caveats, but the evidence is convincing that most of the NGS results were likely correct. No infectious organisms were detected in patients with negative culture and no suspected bloodstream infection, which further supports that NGS-detected cases in patients with negative blood culture were true detection events. However, there are some relevant deficiencies: 1) infections could potentially result in cell-free DNA in the bloodstream that is not actually due to organisms growing in the bloodstream (where blood culture would be expected to be negative, but cell-free DNA might be detected by NGS), 2) patients with negative blood culture but low to medium suspicion of bloodstream infection were not analyzed - this could be the most challenging patient group so could result in lower sensitivity if these patients were included in the study. There are some deficiencies in disclosure of methods: 1) Primers used prior to sequencing were not described, 2) genetic analysis was done with "proprietary refinement algorithms" - both omissions prevent assessment of bias in the methods, but it is unlikely that either of these would affect the main conclusions.