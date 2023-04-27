Skip to main content
Review 3: "Estimating The Uncertain Effect of the COVID Pandemic on Drug Overdoses"

Anonymous

by Anonymous
Published onMay 27, 2023
Review 3: "Estimating The Uncertain Effect of the COVID Pandemic on Drug Overdoses"
Estimating The Uncertain Effect of the COVID Pandemic on Drug Overdoses
Estimating The Uncertain Effect of the COVID Pandemic on Drug Overdoses
by Ali Moghtaderi, Mark S. Zocchi, Jesse M. Pines, Arvind Venkat, and Bernard Black
  • Published on Jan 20, 2023
  • www.medrxiv.org
ABSTRACT Objective U.S. drug-related overdose deaths and Emergency Department (ED) visits rose in 2020 and again in 2021. Multiple studies and the news media attributed this rise primarily to increased drug use resulting from the societal disruptions related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. A competing explanation is that higher overdose deaths and ED visits may instead have been a continuation of pre-pandemic trends in synthetic-opioid deaths. We assess the evidence on whether increases in overdose deaths and ED visits are likely to be causally related to the COVID-19 pandemic, increased synthetic-opioid use, or some of both.Methods We use national data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on rolling 12-month drug-related deaths (2015-2021); CDC data on monthly ED visits (2019-September 2020); and ED visit data across 21states from a national ED group (January 2016-June 2022). We study drug overdose deaths per 100,000 persons during the pandemic period, and ED visits for drug overdoses, compared to predicted levels based on pre-pandemic trends.Results Mortality National overdose mortality increased from 21/100,000 in 2019 to 26/100,000 in 2020 and 30/100,000 in 2021. The 2020 increase is well-predicted by models that extrapolate pre-pandemic trends for rolling 12-month mortality to the pandemic period, consistent with higher mortality reflecting continuation of those trends. Placebo analyses (which assume the pandemic started earlier or later than March 2020) do not provide evidence for a change in trend in or soon after March 2020. State-level analyses of actual-minus-predicted mortality, relative to pre-pandemic trends, show no consistent pattern. The state-level results support state heterogeneity in overdose mortality trends, and do not support the pandemic being a major driver of overdose mortality.ED visits ED overdose visits rose during our sample period, reflecting a worsening opioid epidemic, but rose at similar rates during the pre-pandemic and pandemic periods.Conclusion The causes of rising overdose mortality in 2020 and 2021 cannot be definitely determined, but the observed increases can be largely explained by a continuation of pre-pandemic trends in synthetic-opioid deaths, principally fentanyl. In contrast to prior studies, we do not find support for the pandemic having been a principal driver of rising mortality. Policymakers need to directly address the synthetic opioid epidemic, and not expect a respite as the pandemic recedes.

In this study, the authors use pre-pandemic data to develop a predictive model for drug-related overdose deaths and emergency department visits, and then leverage this model to estimate whether the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic was associated with changes in these outcomes. The authors’ stated intentions were to address the methodological deficiencies of previous studies, specifically the lack of controlling for pandemic pre-trends, and either refute or confirm media anecdotes about a surge in opioid overdoses starting in March 2020. While this goal is laudable, I have serious concerns regarding novelty of this work, and I believe the methods used are inappropriate. Thus, the study should not be used as evidence by policymakers and fellow researchers in its current state.

Conceptually, the authors assume that a rise in drug overdose deaths during the pandemic should mechanistically coincide with a rise in drug-related emergency department visits. There is no discussion of how millions of Americans reported they avoided care for various reasons during the pandemic’s early phases, even for serious indications, and thus trends in rates of mortality and health services utilization may plausibly trend in opposite directions.

The authors cite several published studies that examine changes in overdose deaths associated with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and discuss methodological weaknesses of each. Many of these criticisms are valid. In several places throughout the manuscript, they state there is only one existing study that attempts to model counterfactual mortality (Faust et al., 2021), and that study produces “unreasonable predictions.” It is unclear why their predictions are unreasonable; Faust et al. used seasonal autoregressive integrated moving average models to estimate an observed-versus-expected ratio of 1.28, equating to 10,443 excess deaths during March-August 2020. The literature review also omits a key citation by Griffith & Auty (2022) in Drug & Alcohol Dependence, who used pre-pandemic data from CDC WONDER to identify changes in drug and opioid overdose mortality during 2022. They estimated that drug overdose deaths were 29.9% higher in 2020, and overdose deaths specifically attributed to opioids were 37.6% higher. Thus, the authors may need to rethink what methodological or knowledge gaps the present study is designed to address and clarify its novel contributions.

The authors do not provide many details on their modeling approach, but what detail is provided is concerning. The use of a rolling 12-month overdose mortality measure will bias any estimate of effect downwards during the early phase of the pandemic, since it is contaminated with pre-pandemic data. The data from a “national emergency physician staffing group” needs to more detail, and a discussion of how this may be non-representative of the United States as a whole. My greatest concern is the choice of a fourth order polynomial model. The use of higher-order polynomials in predictive algorithms is generally frowned upon unless there is a clear theoretical basis, as their use may lead to estimates that are highly sensitive to model specification and thus raise suspicions of data mining. The reader may directly observe why this is the case in Figure 1, where the models’ predictions swing wildly upwards without a discernible reason during the pandemic period, despite never observing changes of similar magnitude during the pre-pandemic period on which the model was trained. Readers may plainly view the acceleration of drug overdose mortality during the pandemic in the raw data, which we are then asked to disbelieve. The exact model specification, including all covariates and how they are measured, should be provided at least in an appendix not provided, raising the potential for data mining and bias.

Taken together, I think these issues are serious enough to consider the manuscript as potentially misleading and non-informative in its current state, and I hope they are addressed satisfactorily in future versions.

Review 1: "Estimating The Uncertain Effect of the COVID Pandemic on Drug Overdoses"
Review 1: "Estimating The Uncertain Effect of the COVID Pandemic on Drug Overdoses"
by Heather Palis
  • Published on Apr 06, 2023
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Reviewer: H Palis (The University of British Columbia) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Another Supplement to Reviews of "Estimating The Uncertain Effect of the COVID Pandemic on Drug Overdoses"
Review 2: "Estimating The Uncertain Effect of the COVID Pandemic on Drug Overdoses"
Review 2: "Estimating The Uncertain Effect of the COVID Pandemic on Drug Overdoses"
by Alina Denham
  • Published on May 27, 2023
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

A Denham (Harvard Medical School) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

