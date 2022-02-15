Review 1: "Defective neutralizing antibody response to SARS-CoV-2 in vaccinated dialysis patients"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

***************************************

Review:

Methods and data certainly justify the study’s claims. The overall conclusion is that dialysis patients should be considered for an additional boost and other therapeutic strategies, including early immunotherapy with monoclonal antibodies due to reduced neutralizing activity and delayed affinity maturation of SARS-CoV-2 S-specific B cells can be taken seriously.

However, the classifications of antibody titers as “no“-“low“-“high“ and the classification of neutralizing activity into “no“, “low“, “moderate“ and “high“ appear somewhat arbitrary. The reader cannot understand why antibody titers and neutralizing activities were evaluated as ordinal variables and not as metric variables. Please specify the approach in the methods section in order to make your results more comprehensible and reproducible. Otherwise, one gets the impression that the boundary between low-responder and high-responder was chosen until a statistical significance is reached.

Furthermore, I think that the equation of low-responders with non-responders in the evaluation of the results is problematic, already from a purely semantic point of view. To my knowledge, based on the existing literature it can be assumed that the immune response of low-responders differs from that of non-responders. The discussion should be improved in this area. In addition, the authors should also address the not yet fully elucidated role of T cell activity in the immune responses triggered by SARS-CoV-2 vaccines.

Finally, the authors declare, “Based on these data, we calculated that the fraction of dialysis patients non-responding to the vaccine further increased to 77% in the case of the Delta variant.” Even after an intensive study of the manuscript, I could not see what this statement was based on. I suspect, however, that this information refers to the activity of the neutralizing antibodies against the delta variant. Maybe, Figure 2 could be extended to visualize these data.

Overall I consider the manuscript as reliable. It confirms previous understanding and sufficiently takes into account the current literature. The recommended actions could be better elaborated in the manuscript.