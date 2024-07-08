Review 1: "Accelerating Cough-Based Algorithms for Pulmonary Tuberculosis Screening: Results from the CODA TB DREAM Challenge"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

Review: This manuscript presents the results of the CODA TB DREAM Challenge, an open data challenge aimed at developing cough-based artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms for tuberculosis (TB) screening. The study addresses an important need to accelerate the development of AI tools for global health applications, particularly for TB diagnosis in low—and middle-income countries. Personally, I commend the authors for their innovative approach to bringing this idea of open innovation to the field of artificial intelligence and machine learning in public health research.

Things that I liked about this research:

The study design is robust, utilizing a large multi-country dataset of well-characterized cough sounds and clinical data from symptomatic individuals. The number of participants was also high (more than 2,000). The challenge framework allowed for quick development and independent validation of multiple AI algorithms. It shows the usefulness and potential of open science programs in global health. The authors made the training data and the winning team's write-up available to the public, which should be very helpful for future researchers. The authors provide a comprehensive analysis of model performance, including subgroup analysis.

Things that I wish were better:

The target population was intentionally chosen by people who were already symptomatic. In general, if someone is so sick that the person needs to visit a hospital, that person needs a professional medical diagnosis, not a diagnosis based on any cough monitoring app. There is no mention of collecting data from the general population, which means the applicability of such technologies is still uncertain for general population cases. Thus, it is vague which target population demographic/niche this study is useful for, i.e. the outcomes of this study only prove that you can detect TB with certainty when the population is symptomatic. At this point, they just need a medical diagnosis; it is not clear what happens when the target population, including the general population, might benefit from this kind of technology, which can be deployed in a ubiquitous setting. The data only contains mostly solicited coughs. I believe that instead of this, the study could've benefitted by using more unsolicited/natural cough sounds. The recording time per cough (0.5 seconds) is too short. As the coughs were mostly collected in a solicited fashion, it could've been beneficial to collect coughs in longer time windows. The ethical considerations of collecting data from under-developed countries could be discussed in more detail.

Overall, I think this study is a good initiative towards building an open and collaborative research culture. I have personally participated in this kind of competition and benefitted from it. Despite some questions about the study's applicability and usefulness in the real world, I agree with the article's primary claim that an open and collaborative environment is needed to accelerate and develop artificial intelligence in the domain of public health.