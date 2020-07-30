Skip to main content
RR\C19
Published on Aug 30, 2020

Review 2: "Progenitor identification and SARS-CoV-2 infection in long-term human distal lung organoid cultures"

This study offers a chemically-defined human lung organoid culture system and employs this model to identify club cells as a novel target in SARS-CoV-2 infection. The findings reported are reliable for informing future COVID-19 research.

by Jeffrey A. Whitsett
Published onAug 30, 2020
Progenitor identification and SARS-CoV-2 infection in long-term human distal lung organoid cultures
Progenitor identification and SARS-CoV-2 infection in long-term human distal lung organoid cultures
by Ameen A. Salahudeen, Shannon S. Choi, Arjun Rustagi, Junjie Zhu, Sean M. de la O, Ryan A. Flynn, Mar Margalef-Català, António J. M. Santos, Jihang Ju, Arpit Batish, Vincent van Unen, Tatsuya Usui, Grace X.Y. Zheng, Caitlin E. Edwards, Lisa E. Wagar, Vincent Luca, Benedict Anchang, Monica Nagendran, Khanh Nguyen, Daniel J. Hart, Jessica M. Terry, Phillip Belgrader, Solongo B. Ziraldo, Tarjei S. Mikkelsen, Pehr B. Harbury, Jeffrey S. Glenn, K. Christopher Garcia, Mark M. Davis, Ralph S. Baric, Chiara Sabatti, Manuel R. Amieva, Catherine A. Blish, Tushar J. Desai, and Calvin J. Kuo
  • Published on Jul 27, 2020
  • www.biorxiv.org
Description

  • Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

Review Summary: This is outstanding, well-documented work that generates new methodologies for isolation and culture of lung epithelial progenitor cells from peripheral regions of the human lung. New and highly efficient methods are carefully described to ensure reproducibility of the work. Importantly , methods for clinical isolation and expansion of basal progenitors and their differentiation in a defined medium in the absence_of feeder cells are provided. A distinct subset of  basal and alveolar progenitors was  identified, cloned, and efficiently expanded. The investigators provide detailed and appropriate cell markers and temporal changes in organoid architecture and gene expression. Of considerable interest to the field, an TNFRSF12A subset of “basal 1” cells with distinct progenitor cell properties was identified in the organoid cultures and verified in the normal human lung. Both peripheral basal progenitors and alveolar progenitors were efficiently expanded in vitro. Highly proliferative basal 1 like cells were prepared directly from human lung, bypassing the organoid culture steps. The authors used organoids to identify their susceptibility to influenza virus and SARS-Cov2 infection using a method to invert the architecture of the organoids, presenting the apical surfaces of the epithelial cells to the external medium, thereby enabling quantification of cell type-specific infection by the virus. Inverted basal derived and alveolar cell cultures were readily infected by SARS-Cov2, the cells expressing both ACE2 and TMPRSS2. Single cell RNA data, FACs, and confocal microscopy carefully documented the morphology and cell composition of the organoids and their infection by SARS-Cov2.The authors identified Club secretory cells which were selectively infected  by the virus and the lack of infection of highly differentiated ciliated cells. Methods for cell culture, organoid formation, characterization, and infection are rigorously documented ,enabling reproducibility and implementation by the field. The ability to rapidly isolate and  expand clones of  subsets of peripheral airway and alveolar epithelial cells and  organoids will support mechanistic and translational studies informing the pathogeneses of pulmonary viral infection in general, and will be useful for the study of the cell and molecular biology of SARS-Cov2 infection and for screening of antiviral therapies. 

The work will be highly appreciated by the research community in pulmonary biology, medicine, and infectious diseases and will enable translational studies relevant to the COVID-19 pandemic.

