Biological and Chemical Sciences
Published on Aug 14, 2024DOI

Reviews of "Ribosome Phenotypes Enable Rapid Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing in Escherichia Coli"

Reviewers: J D Sahl (Nothern Arizona University) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • Z Baharoglu (Institut Pasteur) | 📘📘📘📘📘

by Jason D Sahl and Zeynep Baharoglu
Published onAug 14, 2024
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Ribosome Phenotypes Enable Rapid Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing in Escherichia coli
Ribosome Phenotypes Enable Rapid Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing in Escherichia coli
by Alison Farrar, Piers Turner, Hafez El Sayyed, Conor Feehily, Stelios Chatzimichail, Derrick Crook, Monique Andersson, Sarah Oakley, Lucinda Barrett, Christoffer Nellåker, Nicole Stoesser, and Achillefs Kapanidis
  • Published on Jun 21, 2024
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

Abstract Rapid antibiotic susceptibility tests (ASTs) are an increasingly important part of clinical care as antimicrobial resistance (AMR) becomes more common in bacterial infections. Here, we use the spatial distribution of fluorescently labelled ribosomes to detect intracellular changes associated with antibiotic susceptibility in single E. coli cells using a convolutional neural network (CNN). By using ribosome-targeting probes, a single fluorescence cell image provides data for cell segmentation and susceptibility phenotyping. Using 50,722 images of cells from an antibiotic-susceptible laboratory strain of E. coli, we showed that antibiotics with different mechanisms of action result in distinct ribosome phenotypes, which can be identified by a CNN with high accuracy (99%, 96%, and 91% for ciprofloxacin, gentamicin, and chloramphenicol). With 6 E. coli strains isolated from bloodstream infections, we used 34,205 images of ribosome phenotypes to train a CNN that could classify susceptible cells with 92% accuracy and resistant cells with 99% accuracy. Such accuracies correspond to the ability to differentiate susceptible and resistant samples with 99% confidence with just 2 cells, meaning that this method could eliminate lengthy sample culturing steps and could determine in vitro susceptibility with 30 minutes of antibiotic treatment. Our ribosome phenotype method should also be able to identify phenotypes in other strains and species.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: Reviewers found the study reliable to strong. Reviewers highlighted the novelty of the method, commending the use of phenotype to determine antimicrobial susceptibility, instead of genotype as most tests currently do. However, they had certain concerns with the generalizability and ease of implementation of the proposed method with other drugs and/or bacterial species, as that would require training new neural networks.

Reviewer 1 (Jason D S…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Zeynep B…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below. 

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "Ribosome Phenotypes Enable Rapid Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing in Escherichia Coli"
Review 2: "Ribosome Phenotypes Enable Rapid Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing in Escherichia Coli"
by Zeynep Baharoglu
  • Published on Aug 14, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Reviewers found the study reliable to strong. Reviewers highlighted the novelty of the method, commending the use of phenotype to determine antimicrobial susceptibility, instead of genotype as most tests currently do.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Ribosome Phenotypes Enable Rapid Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing in Escherichia Coli"
Review 1: "Ribosome Phenotypes Enable Rapid Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing in Escherichia Coli"
by Jason D Sahl
  • Published on Aug 14, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Reviewers found the study reliable to strong. Reviewers highlighted the novelty of the method, commending the use of phenotype to determine antimicrobial susceptibility, instead of genotype as most tests currently do.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
