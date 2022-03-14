Skip to main content
Published on Apr 14, 2022DOI

Review 1 "Social Attention During COVID-19 Pandemic: Face Masks Do Not Alter Gaze Cueing of Attention"

by Andrew Bayliss
Published onApr 14, 2022
Review 1 "Social Attention During COVID-19 Pandemic: Face Masks Do Not Alter Gaze Cueing of Attention"
Interacting with others wearing a face mask has become a regular worldwide practice since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the impact of face masks on cognitive mechanisms supporting social interaction is still largely unexplored. In the present work we focused on gaze cueing of attention, a phenomenon tapping the essential ability which allows individuals to orient their attentional resources in response to eye gaze signals coming from others. Participants from both a European (i.e., Italy; Experiment 1) and an Asian (i.e., China; Experiment 2) country were involved, namely two countries in which the daily use of face masks before COVID-19 pandemic was either extremely uncommon or frequently adopted, respectively. Both samples completed a task in which a peripheral target had to be discriminated while a task irrelevant averted gaze face, wearing a mask or not, acted as a central cueing stimulus. Overall, a reliable and comparable gaze cueing emerged in both experiments, independent of the mask condition. These findings suggest that gaze cueing of attention is preserved even when the person perceived is wearing a face mask.

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

  • Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

In this paper, the authors present two online gaze cueing experiments and manipulated the presence or absence of a face mask. In both an Italian (E1) and Chinese (E2) sample taken in late 2020, they found that mask presence did not modulate gaze cueing.

Overall this is a clear result presented in a well-written manuscript. The study is well-motivated and of clear general interest.

I might suggest that the authors discuss a bit more the potential generalisability from this online study to face-to-face interactions.

I have a couple of suggestions for developing the work further, which the authors actually already touch on in the ms itself.

1. Manipulating mask presence by block or between subjects might produce different results because the no mask condition might carry-over vulnerable to the no-mask condition in some way. However, the ecological validity of masked vs not masked individuals in everyday life sort of justifies the present intermixed design, but I think it would nevertheless be interesting to examine.

2. I think that future work on this project could include examining any potential effect on framing/priming of infection threat in some manner typical of social psychological manipulations to see if proximal threat perception might modulate these effects. Moreover, a natural experiment by testing this study in the context of low vs high covid prevalence either over time or in different territories could be an interesting extension.


