Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Published on Mar 20, 2024DOI

Review 4: "Estimating the Reproduction Number and Transmission Heterogeneity from the Size Distribution of Clusters of Identical Pathogen Sequences"

Reviewers find the proposed method to be novel and validated with synthetic and historical epidemic data. However, they expressed concerns about the uncertainty in quantifying the magnitude of the estimation bias and the validity of this method in the case of an outbreak.

by Satyaki Roy
Published onMar 20, 2024
Review 4: "Estimating the Reproduction Number and Transmission Heterogeneity from the Size Distribution of Clusters of Identical Pathogen Sequences"
1 of 2
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Estimating the reproduction number and transmission heterogeneity from the size distribution of clusters of identical pathogen sequences
Estimating the reproduction number and transmission heterogeneity from the size distribution of clusters of identical pathogen sequences
by Cécile Tran-Kiem and Trevor Bedford
  • Published on Feb 08, 2024
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

Abstract Quantifying transmission intensity and heterogeneity is crucial to ascertain the threat posed by infectious diseases and inform the design of interventions. Methods that jointly estimate the reproduction number R and the dispersion parameter k have however mainly remained limited to the analysis of epidemiological clusters or contact tracing data, whose collection often proves difficult. Here, we show that clusters of identical sequences are imprinted by the pathogen offspring distribution, and we derive an analytical formula for the distribution of the size of these clusters. We develop and evaluate a novel inference framework to jointly estimate the reproduction number and the dispersion parameter from the size distribution of clusters of identical sequences. We then illustrate its application across a range of epidemiological situations. Finally, we develop a hypothesis testing framework relying on clusters of identical sequences to determine whether a given pathogen genetic subpopulation is associated with increased or reduced transmissibility. Our work provides new tools to estimate the reproduction number and transmission heterogeneity from pathogen sequences without building a phylogenetic tree, thus making it easily scalable to large pathogen genome datasets.Significance statement For many infectious diseases, a small fraction of individuals has been documented to disproportionately contribute to onward spread. Characterizing the extent of superspreading is a crucial step towards the implementation of efficient interventions. Despite its epidemiological relevance, it remains difficult to quantify transmission heterogeneity. Here, we present a novel inference framework harnessing the size of clusters of identical pathogen sequences to estimate the reproduction number and the dispersion parameter. We also show that the size of these clusters can be used to estimate the transmission advantage of a pathogen genetic variant. This work provides crucial new tools to better characterize the spread of pathogens and evaluate their control.

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

  • Potentially informative. The main claims made are not strongly justified by the methods and data, but may yield some insight. The results and conclusions of the study may resemble those from the hypothetical ideal study, but there is substantial room for doubt. Decision-makers should consider this evidence only with a thorough understanding of its weaknesses, alongside other evidence and theory. Decision-makers should not consider this actionable, unless the weaknesses are clearly understood and there is other theory and evidence to further support it.

***************************************

Review: The paper presents a joint inference approach to determine reproduction number and dispersion parameter from pathogen sequences. It is detailed and interesting. It may have several real-world implications, particularly the study designed to analyze the transmission advantage. However, it needs significant rewriting to improve readability. The following points will aid the revision process:

  1. The line: "clusters of identical sequences are imprinted by the pathogen offspring distribution" is not clear.

  2. Dispersion number should be defined in the abstract, as it is not common knowledge, unlike reproduction number.

  3. The authors should make a better effort to explain the literature on dispersion parameters and the challenges associated with it.

  4. While the idea of an epidemiological cluster makes theoretical sense, it's not clear how it may be determined in the real world. The authors mention a 'known epidemiological link' while explaining how the clusters are identified. I suppose more clarification is needed.

  5. I recommend that the authors dedicate a separate subsection under material and methods to explaining how the dispersion parameter could be determined from available epidemiological data.

  6. The section dedicated to the definition of the generating function needs a more notational explanation. For example, the reader does not know what 's' stands for, until much later in the discussion. Also, it is not clear why the distribution of individuals with the same genome should follow binomial distribution.

  7. The discussions section needs to be rewritten. Instead of discussing Measles or VOCs, which are more suited for the introduction, the authors should expand the last paragraph on the applicability of the framework.

Connections
1 of 4
Another Supplement to Reviews of "Estimating the Reproduction Number and Transmission Heterogeneity from the Size Distribution of Clusters of Identical Pathogen Sequences"
Review 1: "Estimating the Reproduction Number and Transmission Heterogeneity from the Size Distribution of Clusters of Identical Pathogen Sequences"
Review 1: "Estimating the Reproduction Number and Transmission Heterogeneity from the Size Distribution of Clusters of Identical Pathogen Sequences"
by Yunjun Zhang
  • Published on Mar 13, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Reviewers find the proposed method to be novel and validated with synthetic and historical epidemic data. However, they expressed concerns about the uncertainty in quantifying the magnitude of the estimation bias and the validity of this method in the case of an outbreak.

Another Supplement to Reviews of "Estimating the Reproduction Number and Transmission Heterogeneity from the Size Distribution of Clusters of Identical Pathogen Sequences"
Review 2: "Estimating the Reproduction Number and Transmission Heterogeneity from the Size Distribution of Clusters of Identical Pathogen Sequences"
Review 2: "Estimating the Reproduction Number and Transmission Heterogeneity from the Size Distribution of Clusters of Identical Pathogen Sequences"
by Laura White
  • Published on Mar 13, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Reviewers find the proposed method to be novel and validated with synthetic and historical epidemic data. However, they expressed concerns about the uncertainty in quantifying the magnitude of the estimation bias and the validity of this method in the case of an outbreak.

Another Supplement to Reviews of "Estimating the Reproduction Number and Transmission Heterogeneity from the Size Distribution of Clusters of Identical Pathogen Sequences"
Review 3: "Estimating the Reproduction Number and Transmission Heterogeneity from the Size Distribution of Clusters of Identical Pathogen Sequences"
Review 3: "Estimating the Reproduction Number and Transmission Heterogeneity from the Size Distribution of Clusters of Identical Pathogen Sequences"
by Max Lau
  • Published on Mar 13, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Reviewers find the proposed method to be novel and validated with synthetic and historical epidemic data. However, they expressed concerns about the uncertainty in quantifying the magnitude of the estimation bias and the validity of this method in the case of an outbreak.

Another Supplement to Reviews of "Estimating the Reproduction Number and Transmission Heterogeneity from the Size Distribution of Clusters of Identical Pathogen Sequences"
Review 5: "Estimating the Reproduction Number and Transmission Heterogeneity from the Size Distribution of Clusters of Identical Pathogen Sequences"
Review 5: "Estimating the Reproduction Number and Transmission Heterogeneity from the Size Distribution of Clusters of Identical Pathogen Sequences"
by Jessica Stockdale and Shabnam Molan
  • Published on Mar 20, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Reviewers find the proposed method to be novel and validated with synthetic and historical epidemic data. However, they expressed concerns about the uncertainty in quantifying the magnitude of the estimation bias and the validity of this method in the case of an outbreak.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with