Reviews of "Healthcare Utilisation of 282,080 Individuals with Long COVID over Two Years: A Multiple Matched Control Cohort Analysis"

Background: In the UK alone, long Covid(LC) has affected over 2 million individuals, yet health system burden is poorly characterised. Understanding healthcare
Reviewers: R Luengo-Fernandez (University of Oxford) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • A M Koumpias (University of Michigan) | 📗📗📗📗◻️
Summary of Reviews: This preprint presents evidence from a large matched control cohort study that provides evidence for significantly increased healthcare utilization by individuals diagnosed with Long Covid in England. Both authors found that this preprint seemed reliable and had appropriate methodology for the primary research question, though recommended more details to be provided in the Methods section.
Reviewer 1 (Ramon L…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️
Reviewer 2 (Antonios Marios K…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️
RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key
📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading
📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative
📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative
📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable
📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong
