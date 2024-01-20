Skip to main content
Public Health
Published on Feb 20, 2024

Reviews of "Healthcare Utilisation of 282,080 Individuals with Long COVID over Two Years: A Multiple Matched Control Cohort Analysis"

Reviewers: R Luengo-Fernandez (University of Oxford) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • A M Koumpias (University of Michigan) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Ramon Luengo-Fernandez and Antonios Marios Koumpias
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Healthcare Utilisation of 282,080 Individuals with Long COVID Over Two Years: A Multiple Matched Control Cohort Analysis
by Mu, Yi, Dashtban, Ashkan, Mizani, Mehrdad A., Tomlinson, Christopher, Mohamed, Mohamed, Ashworth, Mark, Mamas, Mamas, Priedon, Rouven, Petersen, Steffen E., Kontopantelis, Evan, Pagel, Christina, Hocaoglu, Mevhibe, Khunti, Kamlesh, Thygesen, Johan Hilge, Lorgelly, Paula, Gomes, Manuel, Heightman, Melissa, Banerjee, Amitava, and Williams, Richard
Description

Background: In the UK alone, long Covid(LC) has affected over 2 million individuals, yet health system burden is poorly characterised. Understanding healthcare

Summary of Reviews: This preprint presents evidence from a large matched control cohort study that provides evidence for significantly increased healthcare utilization by individuals diagnosed with Long Covid in England. Both authors found that this preprint seemed reliable and had appropriate methodology for the primary research question, though recommended more details to be provided in the Methods section.

Reviewer 1 (Ramon L…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Antonios Marios K…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Healthcare Utilisation of 282,080 Individuals with Long COVID over Two Years: A Multiple Matched Control Cohort Analysis"
by Ramon Luengo-Fernandez
  • Published on Feb 20, 2024
Description

Review 2: "Healthcare Utilisation of 282,080 Individuals with Long COVID over Two Years: A Multiple Matched Control Cohort Analysis"
by Antonios Marios Koumpias
  • Published on Feb 20, 2024
Description

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
