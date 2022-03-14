Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Public HealthRR\C19
Published on Apr 14, 2022DOI

Reviews of "The COVID States Project #36: Evaluation of COVID-19 Vaccine Communication Strategies"

Reviewers: C Burgdorf (National Institutes of Health) | 📗📗📗📗

by Caitlin Burgdorf
Published onApr 14, 2022
Reviews of "The COVID States Project #36: Evaluation of COVID-19 Vaccine Communication Strategies"
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
The COVID States Project #36: Evaluation of COVID-19 vaccine communication strategies
by Jon Green, David Lazer, Matthew Baum, James Druckman, Ata Uslu, Matthew Simonson, Katherine Ognyanova, Adina Gitomer, Jennifer Lin, Roy H. Perlis, Mauricio Santillana, and Alexi Quintana
  • dx.doi.org
Description

This report outlines the current state of COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy (defined as preferring to delay vaccination) and resistance (defined as not wanting to take the vaccine at any point), as well as the results from two experiments designed to test strategies for increasing Americans’ willingness to take the vaccine when it’s available to them. We evaluate the results of two experiments testing different communication strategies to increase people’s willingness to take the COVID-19 vaccine. Key findings are that a variety of messages are effective for reducing vaccine hesitancy and resistance, while messengers are less effective and − in the case of partisan messengers − have the potential to increase resistance among political out-groups. The most effective strategies evoked scientists and people’s own doctors as endorsers of vaccination. We found, also, that messages evoking harm reduction and “people you know” were more effective in counties where the virus is spreading more quickly.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Reviewer 1 (Caitlin B…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below. 


Connections
1 of 1
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "The COVID States Project #36: Evaluation of COVID-19 Vaccine Communication Strategies"
Review 1: "The COVID States Project #36: Evaluation of COVID-19 Vaccine Communication Strategies"
by Caitlin Burgdorf
  • Published on Apr 14, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with