Review 1: "Epidemiological Impact and Cost-Effectiveness Analysis of COVID-19 Vaccination in Kenya"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

Review:

This modelling study examines the impact and cost-effective that alternative COVID-19 vaccine rollout strategies may have had. Vaccination is assumed to be rolled out from the peak of the Delta wave in September 2021 and to take either 18 months (non-rapid deployment) or 6 months (rapid deployment). Such a programme is too late to avoid most of the burden associated with the Delta wave, but could help to mitigate a later wave due to an immune escape (Omicron-like) variant that emerges in late 2021. The analysis found this variant would cause a large wave of hospitalisations and deaths in late 2021/early 2022. This did actually happen even though the severity of this wave was mitigated by the relatively low severity of Kenya and the start of the vaccine rollout. The modelling indicates that rapid vaccine development focused on the most vulnerable adults (those aged over 50 years old) has the potential to prevent many of the deaths associated with the new wave and be cost-effective. Extending such a programme to include many younger adults would have only a small incremental effect on deaths and not be cost-effective.

Modelling transmission of SARS-CoV-2 and its associated health burden has been challenging across the world, due to under-reporting of cases, hospitalisations and deaths, as well as the changing effect of variant emergence and vaccine rollout. This study uses an appropriate approach to deal with the challenges, including incorporating data from PCR testing and serology in a Bayesian framework that also leverages information on reporting from other countries. Sensitivity analyses indicate that the broad conclusions are fairly robust, unless there is virtually no under-reporting of hospitalizations and deaths in which case vaccination stops being cost-effective.

The most important conclusion is that vaccination of younger adults has relatively little impact and is not cost-effective, partly because of immunity from prior exposure in this population and the limited impact of vaccination to reduce transmission. This conclusion is plausible given the data and modelling, but some caution should be taken before it is extrapolated as a general conclusion to other settings, times or variants as it may be dependent on the exact level of population immunity to the variant from natural infection vs. vaccination.

Since our solicitation of reviews, this preprint has been published in BMJ Global Health. The link to the published manuscript can be found here.