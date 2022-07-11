Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Public HealthRR\C19
Published on Aug 11, 2022DOI

Reviews of "Impact of Pre-Existing Chronic Viral Infection and Reactivation on the Development of Long COVID"

Reviewers: R Paganelli (D'Annunzio University of Chieti - Pescara) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ • P Farrell (Imperial College London) | 📘📘📘📘📘

by Roberto Paganelli and Paul Farrell
Published onAug 11, 2022
Reviews of "Impact of Pre-Existing Chronic Viral Infection and Reactivation on the Development of Long COVID"
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Impact of Pre-Existing Chronic Viral Infection and Reactivation on the Development of Long COVID
by Michael J. Peluso, Tyler-Marie Deveau, Sadie E. Munter, Dylan Ryder, Amanda Buck, Gabriele Beck-Engeser, Fay Chan, Scott Lu, Sarah A. Goldberg, Rebecca Hoh, Viva Tai, Leonel Torres, Nikita S. Iyer, Monika Deswal, Lynn H. Ngo, Melissa Buitrago, Antonio Rodriguez, Jessica Y. Chen, Brandon C. Yee, Ahmed Chenna, John W. Winslow, Christos J. Petropoulos, Amelia N. Deitchman, Joanna Hellmuth, Matthew A. Spinelli, Matthew S. Durstenfeld, Priscilla Y. Hsue, J. Daniel Kelly, Jeffrey N. Martin, Steven G. Deeks, Peter W. Hunt, and Timothy J. Henrich
  • dx.doi.org
Description

ABSTRACTThe presence and reactivation of chronic viral infections such as Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), cytomegalovirus (CMV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) have been proposed as potential contributors to Long COVID (LC), but studies in well-characterized post-acute cohorts of individuals with COVID-19 over a longer time course consistent with current case definitions of LC are limited. In a cohort of 280 adults with prior SARS-CoV-2 infection, we observed that LC symptoms such as fatigue and neurocognitive dysfunction at a median of 4 months following initial diagnosis were independently associated with serological evidence of recent EBV reactivation (early antigen-D [EA-D] IgG positivity) or high nuclear antigen IgG levels, but not with ongoing EBV viremia. Evidence of EBV reactivation (EA-D IgG) was most strongly associated with fatigue (OR 2.12). Underlying HIV infection was also independently associated with neurocognitive LC (OR 2.5). Interestingly, participants who had serologic evidence of prior CMV infection were less likely to develop neurocognitive LC (OR 0.52) and tended to have less severe (>5 symptoms reported) LC (OR 0.44). Overall, these findings suggest differential effects of chronic viral co-infections on the likelihood of developing LC and predicted distinct syndromic patterns. Further assessment during the acute phase of COVID-19 is warranted.SUMMARYThe authors found that Long COVID symptoms in a post-acute cohort were associated with serological evidence of recent EBV reactivation and pre-existing HIV infection when adjusted for participant factors, sample timing, comorbid conditions and prior hospitalization, whereas underlying CMV infection was associated with a decreased risk of Long COVID.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint explored whether the presence or reactivation of certain chronic viral infections was associated with Long Covid and found that recent EBV reactivation and HIV infection were both independently associated with Long Covid symptoms. Reviewers were mixed on the overall reliability of this preprint. There is agreement that the study results are supported by the data, but some concern over the suggested explanation for the results.

Reviewer 1 (Roberto P…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Paul F…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below. 


Connections
1 of 2
A Supplement to this Pub
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "Impact of Pre-Existing Chronic Viral Infection and Reactivation on the Development of Long COVID"
Review 2: "Impact of Pre-Existing Chronic Viral Infection and Reactivation on the Development of Long COVID"
by Paul Farrell
  • Published on Aug 11, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Reviewers were mixed on the overall reliability of this preprint. There is agreement that the study results are supported by the data, but some concern over the suggested explanation for the results.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
5
?
Login to discuss
emily fong:

I think there are effects of long covid that are related to Pokémon Café Mix

?
Greff Igor:

The authors of this article have conducted an important study that addresses a hot topic in the world of medicine and health care. The impact of pre-existing chronic viral infections on the development of long-term COVID is one of the key issues that need to be studied in more depth.

The article provides valuable scientific data and analyses how pre-existing viral infections can influence the development and severity of COVID-19. This could be critical information for understanding why some people get the disease more severely and others more easily. The study skibidi toilet of viral reactivation is also interesting because it may point to mechanisms that influence the immune response in COVID-19.

However, despite the importance of this topic, it is worth noting that additional research and clinical studies are needed to better understand these processes and to develop treatment and prevention strategies for patients facing long-term COVID.

The overall perception of the article is positive and its findings may be useful for the community of clinicians and researchers dealing with COVID-19 and its consequences.

?
santke lama:

Consensus exists regarding the alignment between the study findings and the available data, while several reservations are expressed regarding the proposed rationale for the observed outcomes.

skibidi toilet

Lily Smith:

Thank you. Play progressively stumble guys 3 chaotic stages to win.

?
Benth Janes:

Thank you very much. Your post presented me with a wealth of information, allowing me to broaden my horizons. five nights at freddy's

Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with