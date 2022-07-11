Reviews of "Impact of Pre-Existing Chronic Viral Infection and Reactivation on the Development of Long COVID"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint explored whether the presence or reactivation of certain chronic viral infections was associated with Long Covid and found that recent EBV reactivation and HIV infection were both independently associated with Long Covid symptoms. Reviewers were mixed on the overall reliability of this preprint. There is agreement that the study results are supported by the data, but some concern over the suggested explanation for the results.

Reviewer 1 (Roberto P…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Paul F…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

