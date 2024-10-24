Review 2: "A Fast-Acting Inhibitor of Blood-Stage P. falciparum with Mechanism Distinct from Artemisinin and Chloroquine"

RR\ID Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

Review: The authors characterize a new blood-stage Plasmodium falciparum inhibitor (MMV1580853) with a mechanism distinct from artemisinin and chloroquine. The compound had been previously been identified from a previous screening of the open-access Pandemic Response Box provided by Medicines for Malaria Venture (MMV). The authors convincingly demonstrate that MMV1580853 is a potent asexual blood-stage P. falciparum inhibitor with a unique mechanism of action. The rapid in vitro killing rate, comparable to dihydroartemisinin, suggests that MMV1580853 has the potential to be a fast-acting artemisinin alternative.

The methodology was comprehensive, including in vitro assays to compare growth inhibition and mechanistic studies. The data support the claim that MMV1580853 operates differently from established antimalarial agents like artemisinin and chloroquine. Cross-resistance assays against different artemisinin-resistant strains showed the compound maintains its potency.

From an impact perspective, much of the data is negative and a variety of additional assays could provide more insights into the unique mechanism responsible for the rapid killing rate, thus aiding the development of fast-acting antimalarials while addressing the growing problem of resistance to current treatments.

