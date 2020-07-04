Jeanine Condo, MD, PhD

Jeanine Condo is is currently a visiting professor at the School of Public Health (Rwanda) and Adjunct Professor at Tulane University (USA). She is among the executive members of the Center for Impact Innovation and Capacity building for Health Information and Nutrition (CIIC HIN), a non-profit organization—legally registered in Rwanda with the aim of equipping health and education professionals with research skills while implementing robust research projects and linking research outputs to evidence-based policies in Rwanda or beyond.

She has held a variety of senior governmental posts at the University of Rwanda and the Ministry of Health. She also served as the Director-General of Rwanda Biomedical Center. RBC's mandate is to design interventions for prevention, treatment, and management guidelines of all health interventions of public health facilities in Rwanda. She oversaw 14 divisions that include the National Reference Laboratory, procurement and distribution of drugs and medical supplies and equipment for all public health facilities, divisions covering communicable (HIV, TB, Malaria, outbreak management) and Non-Communicable Diseases (mental health, etc.) as well as medical equipment maintenance division.

Prior to RBC, and after receiving her PhD from Tulane University in public health, she was appointed as Deputy Dean of Research and subsequently the Dean of the School of Public Health at the University of Rwanda. A few months later, she became the Principal of the College of Medicine and Health Sciences. She trained many other academicians from ULK, UNILAK, and the former National University of Rwanda on research methods and scientific writing under a funded USAID project. She worked with different partners and led many (+30) evaluation projects. She also served as a member of the Technical Evaluation Review Group (TERG) at the Global Fund from 2015-2018 and was a member of the International Advisory Group for Primary Health Care at WHO in 2018. She is currently serving as a member of the Evaluation Advisory Committee (EAC) at GAVI since 2016. She also serves as a member of the advisory committee of the African Academy of Sciences (AAS) and has been a member of Rwanda Academy of Science (RAS) since 2019.



