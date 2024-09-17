Reviews of "Assessing Healthy Vaccinee Bias in COVID-19 Vaccine Effectiveness Studies: A National Cohort Study in Qatar"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: The reviewers agree that the study helps validate an issue that is already known; despite this, the paper and other relevant literature highlights that COVID-19 vaccines and their boosters still show evidence of conferring protective effects against acquiring severe COVID-19 infection. The reviewers were critical of the overall validity of results as the study did not account for potential additional biases that may have been introduced in the follow-up period. As well, the reviewers pointed out that the study has a significant amount of self-citations, and did not incorporate much of the known existing literature that support its research questions. The reviewers were also critical of the prose of the manuscript, stating that its aims were not clear. The overall conclusions that the existence of the healthy vaccinee bias within this cohort is helpful to incorporate when critiquing vaccine effectiveness studies.

Reviewer 1 (Thiago Cerqueira S…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Mario C…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR\ID Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

