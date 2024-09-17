Reviews of "Assessing Healthy Vaccinee Bias in COVID-19 Vaccine Effectiveness Studies: A National Cohort Study in Qatar"

Description
Abstract Background This study investigated the presence of the healthy vaccinee effect—the imbalance in health status between vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals—in two COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness studies involving primary series and booster vaccinations. It also examined the temporal patterns and variability of this effect across different subpopulations by analyzing the association between COVID-19 vaccination and non-COVID-19 mortality in Qatar.Methods Two matched, retrospective cohort studies assessed the incidence of non-COVID-19 death in national cohorts of individuals with a primary series vaccination versus no vaccination (two-dose analysis), and individuals with three-dose (booster) vaccination versus primary series vaccination (three-dose analysis), from January 5, 2021, to April 9, 2024.Results The adjusted hazard ratio (aHR) for non-COVID-19 death was 0.76 (95% CI: 0.64-0.90) in the two-dose analysis and 0.85 (95% CI: 0.67-1.07) in the three-dose analysis. In the first six months of follow-up in the two-dose analysis, the aHR was 0.35 (95% CI: 0.27-0.46); however, the combined analysis of all subsequent periods showed an aHR of 1.52 (95% CI: 1.19-1.94). In the first six months of follow-up in the three-dose analysis, the aHR was 0.31 (95% CI: 0.20-0.50); however, the combined analysis of all subsequent periods showed an aHR of 1.37 (95% CI: 1.02-1.85). The overall effectiveness of the primary series and third-dose vaccinations against severe, critical, or fatal COVID-19 was 95.9% (95% CI: 94.0-97.1) and 34.1% (95% CI: −46.4-76.7), respectively. Subgroup analyses showed that the healthy vaccinee effect is pronounced among those aged 50 years and older and among those more clinically vulnerable to severe COVID-19.Conclusion A strong healthy vaccinee effect was observed in the first six months following vaccination. This effect may have stemmed from a lower likelihood of vaccination among seriously ill, end-of-life individuals, and less mobile elderly populations.