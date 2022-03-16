Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Biological and Chemical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Apr 16, 2022DOI

Reviews of "A self-amplifying RNA vaccine against COVID-19 with long-term room-temperature stability"

Reviewers: Thomas Demoulins (University of Bern) | 📘📘📘📘📘 • Hamid Niknam, Nastaran Savar (Pasteur Institute of Iran) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️ • Rushit N. Lodaya, Derek T. O'Hagan (Rockville Center for Vaccines) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️ • Cristian Smerdou (Cima Universidad de Navarra) | 📘📘📘📘📘

by Thomas Demoulins, Hamid Niknam, Nastaran Sadat Savar, Rushit N. Lodaya, Derek T. O'Hagan, and Cristian Smerdou
Published onApr 16, 2022
Reviews of "A self-amplifying RNA vaccine against COVID-19 with long-term room-temperature stability"
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
A self-amplifying RNA vaccine against COVID-19 with long-term room-temperature stability
by Emily A. Voigt, Alana Gerhardt, Derek Hanson, Peter Battisti, Sierra Reed, Jasneet Singh, Raodoh Mohamath, Madeleine F. Jennewein, Julie Bakken, Samuel Beaver, Christopher Press, Patrick Soon-Shiong, Christopher J. Paddon, Christopher B. Fox, and Corey Casper
  • dx.doi.org
Description

ABSTRACTmRNA vaccines were the first to be authorized for use against SARS-CoV-2 and have since demonstrated high efficacy against serious illness and death. However, limitations in these vaccines have been recognized due to their requirement for cold storage, short durability of protection, and lack of access in low-resource regions. We have developed an easily-manufactured, potent self-amplifying RNA (saRNA) vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 that is stable at room temperature. This saRNA vaccine is formulated with a nanostructured lipid carrier (NLC), providing enhanced stability, improved manufacturability, and protection against degradation. In preclinical studies, this saRNA/NLC vaccine induced strong humoral immunity, as demonstrated by high pseudovirus neutralization titers to the Alpha, Beta, and Delta variants of concern and induction of long-lived bone marrow-resident antibody secreting cells. Robust Th1-biased T-cell responses were also observed after prime or homologous prime-boost in mice. Notably, the saRNA/NLC platform demonstrated thermostability at room temperature for at least 6 months when lyophilized. Taken together, this saRNA delivered by NLC represents a potential improvement in RNA technology that could allow wider access to RNA vaccines for the current COVID-19 and future pandemics.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint provides a proof-of-concept demonstration for a new COVID-19 vaccine that can be stored at room temperature. Reviewers noted that though the evidence generally justifies the main claim, more work is needed to use this as an alternative to existing licensed vaccines.

Reviewer 1 (Thomas Demoulins) | 📘📘📘📘📘

Reviewer 2 (Hamid Mahmoudzadeh Niknam & Nastaran Sadat Savar) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 3 (Rushit N. Lodaya & Derek T. O’Hagan) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 4 (Cristian Smerdou) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below. 

Connections
1 of 4
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "A self-amplifying RNA vaccine against COVID-19 with long-term room-temperature stability"
Review 1: "A self-amplifying RNA vaccine against COVID-19 with long-term room-temperature stability"
by Thomas Demoulins
  • Published on Apr 16, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This preprint provides a proof-of-concept demonstration for a new COVID-19 vaccine that can be stored at room temperature. Reviewers noted that though the evidence generally justifies the main claim, more work is needed to use this as an alternative to existing licensed vaccines.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "A self-amplifying RNA vaccine against COVID-19 with long-term room-temperature stability"
Review 2: "A self-amplifying RNA vaccine against COVID-19 with long-term room-temperature stability"
by Hamid Mahmoudzadeh Niknam and Nastaran Sadat Savar
  • Published on Apr 16, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This preprint provides a proof-of-concept demonstration for a new COVID-19 vaccine that can be stored at room temperature. Reviewers noted that though the evidence generally justifies the main claim, more work is needed to use this as an alternative to existing licensed vaccines.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 3: "A self-amplifying RNA vaccine against COVID-19 with long-term room-temperature stability"
Review 3: "A self-amplifying RNA vaccine against COVID-19 with long-term room-temperature stability"
by Rushit N. Lodaya and Derek T. O'Hagan
  • Published on Apr 16, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This preprint provides a proof-of-concept demonstration for a new COVID-19 vaccine that can be stored at room temperature. Reviewers noted that though the evidence generally justifies the main claim, more work is needed to use this as an alternative to existing licensed vaccines.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 4: "A self-amplifying RNA vaccine against COVID-19 with long-term room-temperature stability"
Review 4: "A self-amplifying RNA vaccine against COVID-19 with long-term room-temperature stability"
by Cristian Smerdou
  • Published on Apr 16, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This preprint provides a proof-of-concept demonstration for a new COVID-19 vaccine that can be stored at room temperature. Reviewers noted that though the evidence generally justifies the main claim, more work is needed to use this as an alternative to existing licensed vaccines.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
1
?
Login to discuss
?
chloe decker:

Take a look here and read can rabbits eats celery then you visit the web get full update.

Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with