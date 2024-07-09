Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Public HealthGates Foundation Funded Preprint
Published on Aug 09, 2024DOI

Review of "Health Impact and Cost-Effectiveness of Expanding Routine Immunization Coverage in India Through Intensified Mission Indradhanush: A Quasi-Experimental Study and Economic Evaluation"

Reviewers: D Shepard & S Zakir (Brandeis University) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Donald Shepard and Shehreen Zakir
Published onAug 09, 2024
Review of "Health Impact and Cost-Effectiveness of Expanding Routine Immunization Coverage in India Through Intensified Mission Indradhanush: A Quasi-Experimental Study and Economic Evaluation"
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Health impact and cost-effectiveness of expanding routine immunization coverage in India through Intensified Mission Indradhanush: a quasi-experimental study and economic evaluation
Health impact and cost-effectiveness of expanding routine immunization coverage in India through Intensified Mission Indradhanush: a quasi-experimental study and economic evaluation
by Emma Clarke-Deelder, Christian Suharlim, Susmita Chatterjee, Allison Portnoy, Logan Brenzel, Arindam Ray, Jessica Cohen, Nicolas A Menzies, and Stephen C Resch
  • Published on Oct 27, 2023
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

Abstract Background Many children do not receive a full schedule of childhood vaccines, yet there is limited evidence on the cost-effectiveness of strategies for improving vaccination coverage. We evaluated the cost-effectiveness of periodic intensification of routine immunization (PIRI), a widely applied strategy for increasing vaccination coverage.Methods Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) was a large-scale PIRI intervention implemented in India in 2017–2018. In 40 sampled districts, we measured the incremental economic cost of IMI using primary data, and used a quasi-experimental impact evaluation to estimate incremental vaccination doses delivered. We estimated deaths and disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) averted using the Lives Saved Tool and reported cost-effectiveness from government provider and societal perspectives.Findings In sampled districts, IMI had an estimated incremental cost of 2021US$15.7 (95% uncertainty interval: 11.9 to 20.1) million from a provider perspective and increased vaccine delivery by an estimated 2.2 (−0.5 to 4.8) million doses, averting an estimated 1,413 (−350 to 3,129) deaths. The incremental cost was $7.14 per dose ($3.20 to dominated), $95.24 per zero-dose child reached ($45.48 to dominated), $375.98 ($168.54 to dominated) per DALY averted, $413.96 ($185.56 to dominated) per life-year saved, and $11,133 ($4,990 to dominated) per under-five death averted. At a cost-effectiveness threshold of 1x per-capita GDP per DALY averted, IMI was estimated to be cost-effective with 89% probability.Interpretation This evidence suggests IMI was both impactful and cost-effective for improving vaccination coverage. As vaccination programs expand coverage, unit costs may increase due to the higher costs of reaching currently unvaccinated children.Funding Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: In 2014, the government of India launched a health campaign to increase coverage of routine immunizations. In this preprint, the authors evaluated the health impact and cost-effectiveness of this health campaign. The reviewers found this preprint reliable on the whole but suggested several areas for clarification in the manuscript.

Reviewer 1 (Donald S… & Shehreen Z…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below. 

Connections
1 of 1
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Health Impact and Cost-Effectiveness of Expanding Routine Immunization Coverage in India Through Intensified Mission Indradhanush: A Quasi-Experimental Study and Economic Evaluation"
Review 1: "Health Impact and Cost-Effectiveness of Expanding Routine Immunization Coverage in India Through Intensified Mission Indradhanush: A Quasi-Experimental Study and Economic Evaluation"
by Donald Shepard and Shehreen Zakir
  • Published on Aug 09, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

The reviewers found this preprint reliable on the whole but suggested several areas for clarification in the manuscript.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with