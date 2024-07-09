Review of "Health Impact and Cost-Effectiveness of Expanding Routine Immunization Coverage in India Through Intensified Mission Indradhanush: A Quasi-Experimental Study and Economic Evaluation"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: In 2014, the government of India launched a health campaign to increase coverage of routine immunizations. In this preprint, the authors evaluated the health impact and cost-effectiveness of this health campaign. The reviewers found this preprint reliable on the whole but suggested several areas for clarification in the manuscript.

Reviewer 1 (Donald S… & Shehreen Z…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

