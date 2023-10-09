Skip to main content
Medical Sciences
Published on Nov 09, 2023DOI

Reviews of "The More Symptoms the Better? Covid-19 Vaccine Side Effects and Long-term Neutralizing Antibody Response"

Reviewers: P Gilbert (Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center) & Y Wang (University of Washington) | 📘📘📘📘📘 • E Colantuoni (Johns Hopkins University) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️ • D Follmann (National Institutes of Health) | 📘📘📘📘📘• K Röltgen(Swiss TPH) | 📘📘📘📘📘

by Peter Gilbert, Yichen Wang, Elizabeth Colantuoni, Dean Follmann, and Katharina Röltgen
Published onNov 09, 2023
by Ethan G. Dutcher, Elissa S. Epel, Ashley E. Mason, Frederick M. Hecht, James E. Robinson, Stacy S. Drury, and Aric A. Prather
  • Published on Nov 03, 2023
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

Protection against SARS-CoV-2 wanes over time, and booster uptake has been low, in part because of concern about side effects. We examined the relationships between local and systemic symptoms, biometric changes, and neutralizing antibodies (nAB) after mRNA vaccination. Data were collected from adults (n = 364) who received two doses of either BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273. Serum nAB concentration was measured at 1 and 6 months post-vaccination. Daily symptom surveys were completed for six days starting on the day of each dose. Concurrently, objective biometric measurements, including skin temperature, heart rate, heart rate variability, and respiratory rate, were collected. We found that certain symptoms (chills, tiredness, feeling unwell, and headache) after the second dose were associated with increases in nAB at 1 and 6 months post-vaccination, to roughly 140-160% the level of individuals without each symptom. Each additional symptom predicted a 1.1-fold nAB increase. Greater increases in skin temperature and heart rate after the second dose predicted higher nAB levels at both time points, but skin temperature change was more predictive of durable (6 month) nAB response than of short-term (1 month) nAB response. In the context of low ongoing vaccine uptake, our convergent symptom and biometric findings suggest that public health messaging could seek to reframe systemic symptoms after vaccination as desirable.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint evaluates the relationship between symptoms and biometric data following COVID-19 mRNA vaccination with neutralizing antibody titers. They ultimately found that certain symptoms, skin temperature, and heart rate were positively associated with neutralizing antibody titers at 6 months after vaccination. Reviewers found this preprint potentially informative to strong, in particular praising the statistical methods used in the analysis.

Reviewer 1 (Peter G… & Yichen W…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

Reviewer 2 (Elizabeth C…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 3 (Dean F…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

Reviewer 4 (Katharina R…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

Connections
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "The More Symptoms the Better? Covid-19 Vaccine Side Effects and Long-term Neutralizing Antibody Response"
by Peter Gilbert and Yichen Wang
  • Published on Nov 09, 2023
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "The More Symptoms the Better? Covid-19 Vaccine Side Effects and Long-term Neutralizing Antibody Response"
by Elizabeth Colantuoni
  • Published on Nov 09, 2023
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 3: "The More Symptoms the Better? Covid-19 Vaccine Side Effects and Long-term Neutralizing Antibody Response"
by Dean Follmann
  • Published on Nov 09, 2023
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 4: "The More Symptoms the Better? Covid-19 Vaccine Side Effects and Long-term Neutralizing Antibody Response"
by Katharina Röltgen
  • Published on Nov 14, 2023
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
