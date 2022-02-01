Review 3: "A global lipid map reveals host dependency factors conserved across SARS-CoV-2 variants"

Review:

Authors mapped profiles of host lipids following SARS-CoV-2 infection by using nontar-20 geted lipidomics. They found significant changes in host lipid metabolism for 2-64 folds. Also, the manuscript showed that lipid droplet plasticity is a key feature of infection, which is confirmed by the application of small-molecule glycerolipid biosynthesis inhibitors to block the propagation of the virus, and especially this inhibition can protect against the main variants; thus, they conclude that glycerolipid biosynthesis is a conserved host dependency factor for virus evolving. This is an interesting study, and it can address some important issues about lipid and virus evolve.

Some issues need to be improved:

1. Some writings are not easy to understand.

2. The important absence is that they do not include some patient samples to test these lipid profiles. This will be key to linking human disease and scientific findings.