Reviews of "A HIV-1 Gp41 Peptide-Liposome Vaccine Elicits Neutralizing Epitope-Targeted Antibody Responses in Healthy Individuals"

Summary of Reviews: The preprint investigates the efficacy of a HIV-1 Gp41 peptide-liposome vaccine in generating neutralizing epitope-targeted antibody responses in healthy individuals. The main claims suggest that the vaccine can induce MPER-specific antibodies, albeit with modest neutralization against HIV-1 strains, showcasing the potential for MPER as a vaccine target. Reviewers generally support the study's methodology and findings but raise concerns about the neutralization data's precision and the presence of polyethylene glycol (PEG) in the vaccine formulation, which led to an adverse reaction in the phase 1 clinical trial. They also suggest improvements in describing immune responses and structural details in the study.

Reviewer 1 (Xueling W…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Winfried W…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

