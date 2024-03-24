Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Medical Sciences
Published on Apr 24, 2024DOI

Reviews of "A HIV-1 Gp41 Peptide-Liposome Vaccine Elicits Neutralizing Epitope-Targeted Antibody Responses in Healthy Individuals"

Reviewers: X Wu (Columbia University) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • W Weissenhorn (Institute of Structural Biology in Grenoble) | 📘📘📘📘📘

by Xueling Wu and Winfried Weissenhorn
Published onApr 24, 2024
Reviews of "A HIV-1 Gp41 Peptide-Liposome Vaccine Elicits Neutralizing Epitope-Targeted Antibody Responses in Healthy Individuals"
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
A HIV-1 Gp41 Peptide-Liposome Vaccine Elicits Neutralizing Epitope-Targeted Antibody Responses in Healthy Individuals
A HIV-1 Gp41 Peptide-Liposome Vaccine Elicits Neutralizing Epitope-Targeted Antibody Responses in Healthy Individuals
by Nathan B. Erdmann, Wilton B. Williams, Stephen R. Walsh, Nicole Grunenberg, Paul T. Edlefsen, Paul A. Goepfert, Derek W. Cain, Kristen W. Cohen, Janine Maenza, Kenneth H. Mayer, Hong Van Tieu, Magdalena E. Sobieszczyk, Edith Swann, Huiyin Lu, Stephen C. De Rosa, Zachary Sagawa, M. Anthony Moody, Christopher B. Fox, Guido Ferrari, R.J. Edwards, Priyamvada Acharya, S. Munir Alam, Robert Parks, Margaret Barr, Georgia D. Tomaras, David C. Montefiori, Peter B. Gilbert, M. Juliana McElrath, Lawrence Corey, Barton F. Haynes, Lindsey R. Baden, and NIAID HVTN 133 Study Group
  • Published on Mar 18, 2024
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

Abstract Background HIV-1 vaccine development is a global health priority. Broadly neutralizing antibodies (bnAbs) which target the HIV-1 gp41 membrane-proximal external region (MPER) have some of the highest neutralization breadth. An MPER peptide-liposome vaccine has been found to expand bnAb precursors in monkeys.Methods The HVTN133 phase 1 clinical trial (NCT03934541) studied the MPER-peptide liposome immunogen in 24 HIV-1 seronegative individuals. Participants were recruited between 15 July 2019 and 18 October 2019 and were randomized in a dose-escalation design to either 500 mcg or 2000 mcg of the MPER-peptide liposome or placebo. Four intramuscular injections were planned at months 0, 2, 6, and 12.Results The trial was stopped prematurely due to an anaphylaxis reaction in one participant ultimately attributed to vaccine-associated polyethylene glycol. The immunogen induced robust immune responses, including MPER+ serum and blood CD4+ T-cell responses in 95% and 100% of vaccinees, respectively, and 35% (7/20) of vaccine recipients had blood IgG memory B cells with MPER-bnAb binding phenotype. Affinity purification of plasma MPER+ IgG demonstrated tier 2 HIV-1 neutralizing activity in two of five participants after 3 immunizations.Conclusions MPER-peptide liposomes induced gp41 serum neutralizing epitope-targeted antibodies and memory B-cell responses in humans despite the early termination of the study. These results suggest that the MPER region is a promising target for a candidate HIV vaccine.Trial Registration http://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ Identifier: NCT03934541

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: The preprint investigates the efficacy of a HIV-1 Gp41 peptide-liposome vaccine in generating neutralizing epitope-targeted antibody responses in healthy individuals. The main claims suggest that the vaccine can induce MPER-specific antibodies, albeit with modest neutralization against HIV-1 strains, showcasing the potential for MPER as a vaccine target. Reviewers generally support the study's methodology and findings but raise concerns about the neutralization data's precision and the presence of polyethylene glycol (PEG) in the vaccine formulation, which led to an adverse reaction in the phase 1 clinical trial. They also suggest improvements in describing immune responses and structural details in the study.

Reviewer 1 (Xueling W…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Winfried W…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below. 

Connections
1 of 2
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "A HIV-1 Gp41 Peptide-Liposome Vaccine Elicits Neutralizing Epitope-Targeted Antibody Responses in Healthy Individuals"
Review 1: "A HIV-1 Gp41 Peptide-Liposome Vaccine Elicits Neutralizing Epitope-Targeted Antibody Responses in Healthy Individuals"
by Xueling Wu
  • Published on Apr 24, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Reviewers generally support the study's methodology and findings but raise concerns about the neutralization data's precision and the presence of polyethylene glycol (PEG) in the vaccine formulation, which led to an adverse reaction in the phase 1 clinical trial.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "A HIV-1 Gp41 Peptide-Liposome Vaccine Elicits Neutralizing Epitope-Targeted Antibody Responses in Healthy Individuals"
Review 2: "A HIV-1 Gp41 Peptide-Liposome Vaccine Elicits Neutralizing Epitope-Targeted Antibody Responses in Healthy Individuals"
by Winfried Weissenhorn
  • Published on Apr 24, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Reviewers generally support the study's methodology and findings but raise concerns about the neutralization data's precision and the presence of polyethylene glycol (PEG) in the vaccine formulation, which led to an adverse reaction in the phase 1 clinical trial.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with