Reviews of "Detection of SARS-CoV-2 Viral Particles Using Direct, Reagent-Free Electrochemical Sensing"

Description

This manuscript describes a new method that enables direct analysis of viral particles in unprocessed samples.Using an electrochemical readout method that requires no external reagents, we detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the saliva of infected patients.The approach relies on a molecular sensor tethered to the surface of a gold electrode that contains an antibody, specific to the targetof interest, which here is the SARS-CoV-2 S1 spike protein that is displayed on the viral capsule. The antibody is attached to the electrode using a negatively charged linker that is composed of DNA. When a positive potential is applied to the electrode, the sensor complex is attracted to the electrode surface. The kinetics of transport is measured using chronoamperometry and readout is possible based on the absense or precense of virus and its effect on the complex movevment on electrode surface.