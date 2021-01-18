Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Physical Sciences and EngineeringRR\C19
Published on Jan 18, 2021DOI

Reviews of "Detection of SARS-CoV-2 Viral Particles Using Direct, Reagent-Free Electrochemical Sensing"

Reviewers: Charles Henry (Harvard) | 📘📘📘📘📘 • Arun Bhunia (UC Berkeley) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Charles Henry and Arun Bhunia
Published onJan 18, 2021
Reviews of "Detection of SARS-CoV-2 Viral Particles Using Direct, Reagent-Free Electrochemical Sensing"
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Detection of SARS-CoV-2 Viral Particles using Direct, Reagent-Free Electrochemical Sensing
by Hanie Yousefi, alam mahmud, Dingran Chang, Jagotamoy Das, Surath Gomis, Jenise B. Chen, Hansen Wang, Terek Been, Lily Yip, Eric Coomes, Zhijie Li, Samira Mubareka, Allison McGeer, Natasha Christie, Scott Gray-Owen, Alan Cochrane, James M. Rini, Edward H. Sargent, and Shana O. Kelley
  • dx.doi.org
Description

This manuscript describes a new method that enables direct analysis of viral particles in unprocessed samples.Using an electrochemical readout method that requires no external reagents, we detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the saliva of infected patients.The approach relies on a molecular sensor tethered to the surface of a gold electrode that contains an antibody, specific to the targetof interest, which here is the SARS-CoV-2 S1 spike protein that is displayed on the viral capsule. The antibody is attached to the electrode using a negatively charged linker that is composed of DNA. When a positive potential is applied to the electrode, the sensor complex is attracted to the electrode surface. The kinetics of transport is measured using chronoamperometry and readout is possible based on the absense or precense of virus and its effect on the complex movevment on electrode surface.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This pre-print details development of a reagent-free electrochemical sensor capable of detecting virus-like particles. Reviewers deem the study's claims generally reliable.

Reviewer 1 (Charles Henry) | 📘📘📘📘📘

Reviewer 2 (Arun Bhunia) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.


Connections
1 of 2
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Detection of SARS-CoV-2 Viral Particles Using Direct, Reagent-Free Electrochemical Sensing"
Review 1: "Detection of SARS-CoV-2 Viral Particles Using Direct, Reagent-Free Electrochemical Sensing"
by Charles Henry
  • Published on Jan 18, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This pre-print details development of a reagent-free electrochemical sensor capable of detecting virus-like particles. Reviewers deem the study's claims generally reliable.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "Detection of SARS-CoV-2 Viral Particles Using Direct, Reagent-Free Electrochemical Sensing"
Review 2: "Detection of SARS-CoV-2 Viral Particles Using Direct, Reagent-Free Electrochemical Sensing"
by Arun Bhunia
  • Published on Jan 18, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This pre-print details development of a reagent-free electrochemical sensor capable of detecting virus-like particles. Reviewers deem the study's claims generally reliable.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with