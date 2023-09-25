Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Biological and Chemical Sciences
Published on Oct 25, 2023DOI

Reviews of "Germline-targeting Chimpanzee SIV Envelopes Induce V2-apex Broadly Neutralizing-like B Cell Precursors in a Rhesus Macaque Infection Model"

Reviewers: C Derdeyn (University of Washington) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • Anonymous | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ • S Mallick & R Krause (University of Pennsylvania) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️

by Cynthia Derdeyn, Anonymous, Suvadip Mallick, and Ryan Krause
Published onOct 25, 2023
Reviews of "Germline-targeting Chimpanzee SIV Envelopes Induce V2-apex Broadly Neutralizing-like B Cell Precursors in a Rhesus Macaque Infection Model"
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Germline-targeting chimpanzee SIV Envelopes induce V2-apex broadly neutralizing-like B cell precursors in a rhesus macaque infection model
Germline-targeting chimpanzee SIV Envelopes induce V2-apex broadly neutralizing-like B cell precursors in a rhesus macaque infection model
by Rami Musharrafieh, Yana Safonova, Ge Song, Ryan S. Roark, Fang-Hua Lee, Shiyu Zhang, Jonathan Hurtado, Peter Yong, Shuyi Wang, Ronnie M. Russell, Wenge Ding, Yingying Li, Juliette Rando, Alexander I. Murphy, Emily Lindemuth, Chengyan Zhao, Andrew Jesse Connell, Wen-Hsin Lee, Nitesh Mishra, Gabriel Avillion, Wanting He, Sean Callaghan, Katharina Dueker, Anh L. Vo, Xuduo Li, Tazio Capozzola, Collin Joyce, Fangzhu Zhao, Fabio Anzanello, Weimin Liu, Frederic Bibollet-Ruche, Alejandra Ramos, Hui Li, Mark G. Lewis, Gabriel Ozorowski, Elise Landais, Brian T. Foley, Kshitij Wagh, Devin Sok, Bryan Briney, Andrew B. Ward, Beatrice H. Hahn, Dennis R. Burton, George M. Shaw, and Raiees Andrabi
  • Published on Sep 23, 2023
  • www.biorxiv.org
Description

Eliciting broadly neutralizing antibodies-(bnAbs) remains a major goal of HIV-1 vaccine research. Previously, we showed that a soluble chimpanzee SIV Envelope-(Env) trimer, MT145K, bound several human V2-apex bnAb-precursors and stimulated an appropriate response in V2-apex bnAb precursor-expressing knock-in mice. Here, we tested the immunogenicity of three MT145 variants (MT145, MT145K, MT145K.dV5) expressed as chimeric simian-chimpanzee-immunodeficiency-viruses-(SCIVs) in rhesus macaques-(RMs). All three viruses established productive infections with high setpoint vRNA titers. RMs infected with the germline-targeting SCIV_MT145K and SCIV_MT145K.dV5 exhibited larger and more clonally expanded B cell lineages featuring long anionic heavy chain complementary-determining-regions-(HCDR3s) compared with wildtype SCIV_MT145. Moreover, antigen-specific B cell analysis revealed enrichment for long-CDHR3-bearing antibodies in SCIV_MT145K.dV5 infected animals with paratope features resembling prototypic V2-apex bnAbs and their precursors. Although none of the animals developed bnAbs, these results show that germline-targeting SCIVs can activate and preferentially expand B cells expressing V2-apex bnAb-like precursors, the first step in bnAb elicitation.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint analyzes B cell and antibody responses in macaques infected with SCIVs expressing wildtype or germline-targeting Env. Reviewers provided positive feedback on the rationale, methods, and findings. They recognized the novelty of using SCIVs to evaluate immunogen design strategies for eliciting V2-apex bnAbs against HIV-1. Germline-targeting SCIVs elicited more B cell lineages with features resembling known V2-apex bnAb precursors than wildtype SCIV, but neutralization breadth did not develop, highlighting challenges in recapitulating bnAb maturation. Reviewers suggested experiments to strengthen conclusions about V2-apex specificity and relating antibody features to function. They deemed the preprint potentially informative pending revisions addressing limitations around conclusively demonstrating V2-apex specificity and relating antibody features to properties.

Reviewer 1 (Cynthia D…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Anonymous) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 3 (Suvadip M… & Ryan K…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below. 

Connections
1 of 3
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Germline-targeting Chimpanzee SIV Envelopes Induce V2-apex Broadly Neutralizing-like B Cell Precursors in a Rhesus Macaque Infection Model"
Review 1: "Germline-targeting Chimpanzee SIV Envelopes Induce V2-apex Broadly Neutralizing-like B Cell Precursors in a Rhesus Macaque Infection Model"
by Cynthia Derdeyn
  • Published on Oct 25, 2023
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Reviewers deemed the preprint potentially informative pending revisions addressing limitations around conclusively demonstrating V2-apex specificity and relating antibody features to properties.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "Germline-targeting Chimpanzee SIV Envelopes Induce V2-apex Broadly Neutralizing-like B Cell Precursors in a Rhesus Macaque Infection Model"
Review 2: "Germline-targeting Chimpanzee SIV Envelopes Induce V2-apex Broadly Neutralizing-like B Cell Precursors in a Rhesus Macaque Infection Model"
by Anonymous
  • Published on Oct 25, 2023
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Reviewers deemed the preprint potentially informative pending revisions addressing limitations around conclusively demonstrating V2-apex specificity and relating antibody features to properties.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 3: "Germline-targeting Chimpanzee SIV Envelopes Induce V2-apex Broadly Neutralizing-like B Cell Precursors in a Rhesus Macaque Infection Model"
Review 3: "Germline-targeting Chimpanzee SIV Envelopes Induce V2-apex Broadly Neutralizing-like B Cell Precursors in a Rhesus Macaque Infection Model"
by Suvadip Mallick and Ryan Krause
  • Published on Oct 28, 2023
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Reviewers deemed the preprint potentially informative pending revisions addressing limitations around conclusively demonstrating V2-apex specificity and relating antibody features to properties.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
1
?
Login to discuss
?
haninmamlaka haninmamlaka:

نجار بالرياض هو حرفي ماهر يختص في صناعة وتصميم الأثاث والمنتجات الخشبية. يمتاز نجارو بالرياض بخبرتهم ومهاراتهم الفريدة في استخدام الأدوات الخشبية والمعدات اللازمة لإنشاء قطع فنية جميلة ومفيدة من الخشب. يتميزون بقدرتهم على تحويل الأفكار والتصاميم إلى واقع ملموس، مما يساهم في إضافة لمسة فريدة وجمالية إلى المساحات الداخلية والخارجية. إن نجارو بالرياض يلعبون دورًا مهمًا في تحقيق رؤى العملاء وتلبية احتياجاتهم في مجال الأثاث والتصميم الخشبي، مما يساهم في تحسين جودة الحياة والبيئة المحيطة بهم.

أفضل نجار بالرياض

 


Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with