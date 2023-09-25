Reviews of "Germline-targeting Chimpanzee SIV Envelopes Induce V2-apex Broadly Neutralizing-like B Cell Precursors in a Rhesus Macaque Infection Model"

Description

Eliciting broadly neutralizing antibodies-(bnAbs) remains a major goal of HIV-1 vaccine research. Previously, we showed that a soluble chimpanzee SIV Envelope-(Env) trimer, MT145K, bound several human V2-apex bnAb-precursors and stimulated an appropriate response in V2-apex bnAb precursor-expressing knock-in mice. Here, we tested the immunogenicity of three MT145 variants (MT145, MT145K, MT145K.dV5) expressed as chimeric simian-chimpanzee-immunodeficiency-viruses-(SCIVs) in rhesus macaques-(RMs). All three viruses established productive infections with high setpoint vRNA titers. RMs infected with the germline-targeting SCIV_MT145K and SCIV_MT145K.dV5 exhibited larger and more clonally expanded B cell lineages featuring long anionic heavy chain complementary-determining-regions-(HCDR3s) compared with wildtype SCIV_MT145. Moreover, antigen-specific B cell analysis revealed enrichment for long-CDHR3-bearing antibodies in SCIV_MT145K.dV5 infected animals with paratope features resembling prototypic V2-apex bnAbs and their precursors. Although none of the animals developed bnAbs, these results show that germline-targeting SCIVs can activate and preferentially expand B cells expressing V2-apex bnAb-like precursors, the first step in bnAb elicitation.