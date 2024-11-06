Reviews of "Combination of Mitomycin C and low-dose Metronidazole Synergistically against Clostridioides Difficile Infection and Recurrence Prevention"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This study investigates the synergistic effects of mitomycin C and metronidazole in treating C. diff infections, using both in vitro assays and a mouse model. The authors present evidence that the combination improves survival in a mouse model infected with the hypervirulent RT 027 strain. However, the study's clinical relevance remains uncertain, as mitomycin C is not currently used in clinical practice for C. diff infections. Additionally, the generalizability of the results to other C. diff strains or antibiotic combinations is unclear. Reviewers raised concerns about methodological issues, including the choice of assays, the lack of histological analysis in tissue studies, and the need for further investigation into the mechanisms of metronidazole resistance. Additionally, the manuscript would benefit from a more balanced discussion on the broader implications of the findings, especially regarding the uncertain clinical applicability of the combination therapy.

Reviewer 1 (Ed K…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Taryn E…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR\ID Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.