Review 3: "Functional Genomics Screens Reveal a Role for TBC1D24 and SV2B in Antibody-dependent Enhancement of Dengue Virus Infection"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

Review: The authors identified two additional host factors, TBC1D24 and SV2B, through genome-wide and targeted CRISPR screens using three dengue-permissible cell lines. With additional knock-out and trans-complemented studies, authors confirmed that TBC1D24 and SV2B facilitate binding DENV-IgG complex to cells, and their role in inducing ADE is not limited to a specific antibody, DENV serotypes or cell line.

Antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) in dengue infection poses a significant challenge in managing dengue disease across the globe. So far Fc part of non-neutralizing antibodies is shown to facilitate ADE of virus replication through Fc-Fc gamma receptor (FcgR) interaction. Apart from indirect evidence, the fundamental mechanisms at the cellular and molecular level behind ADE were lacking. Authors used genome-wide and targeted CRISPR screens to identify top-ranked genes involved in dengue-induced ADE. Interestingly, apart from the well-known FcgR gene, two other genes, TBC1D24 and SV2B, have previously been reported in protein cargo recycling and synaptic endocytosis vesicle trafficking process and appeared as top-ranked genes. Subsequently, authors used knockout and trans-complementing systems to prove that not only FcgR, TBC1D24 and SV2B were equally crucial in inducing ADE. The important part of their study is (1) the use of multiple dengue permeable cell lines, (2) the use of multiple serotype dengue viruses, (3) the use of available Dengue monoclonal antibodies as well as patient sera for validating the ADE process; (4) use of KO and trans-complementation approach. Altogether, the conclusion drawn from this study is based on sufficient experimental data. Experimental methods are sufficiently described, and the source of all reagents is disclosed so that others can perform the experiments efficiently following their protocols. The study is very interesting as identifying new host factors involved in dengue ADE may open new options to check host genetic mutations in TBC1D24 and SV2B in the context of dengue virus ADE.