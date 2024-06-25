Skip to main content
Published on Jul 25, 2024DOI

Review 3: "Functional Genomics Screens Reveal a Role for TBC1D24 and SV2B in Antibody-dependent Enhancement of Dengue Virus Infection"

Reviewers found the preprint to be potentially informative, with evidence suggesting a role for both TBC1D24 and SV2B in increasing antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) for Dengue virus (DENV) infection.

by Arup Banerjee
Published onJul 25, 2024
Functional genomics screens reveal a role for TBC1D24 and SV2B in antibody-dependent enhancement of dengue virus infection
Functional genomics screens reveal a role for TBC1D24 and SV2B in antibody-dependent enhancement of dengue virus infection
by Laura Belmont, Maya Contreras, Catiana H. Cartwright-Acar, Caleb D. Marceau, Aditi Agrawal, Lisa M. Levoir, Jay Lubow, and Leslie Goo
  • Published on Apr 27, 2024
  • www.biorxiv.org
Description

Abstract Dengue virus (DENV) can hijack non-neutralizing IgG antibodies to facilitate its uptake into target cells expressing Fc gamma receptors (FcgR) - a process known as antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) of infection. Beyond a requirement for FcgR, host dependency factors for this non-canonical infection route remain unknown. To identify cellular factors exclusively required for ADE, here, we performed CRISPR knockout screens in an in vitro system permissive to infection only in the presence of IgG antibodies. Validating our approach, a top hit was FcgRIIa, which facilitates binding and internalization of IgG-bound DENV but is not required for canonical infection. Additionally, we identified host factors with no previously described role in DENV infection, including TBC1D24 and SV2B, both of which have known functions in regulated secretion. Using genetic knockout and trans-complemented cells, we validated a functional requirement for these host factors in ADE assays performed with monoclonal antibodies and polyclonal sera in multiple cell lines and using all four DENV serotypes. We show that knockout of TBC1D24 or SV2B impaired binding of IgG-DENV complexes to cells without affecting FcgRIIa expression levels. Thus, we identify cellular factors beyond FcgR that are required for ADE of DENV infection. Our findings represent a first step towards advancing fundamental knowledge behind the biology of ADE that can ultimately be exploited to inform vaccination and therapeutic approaches.

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

  • Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

Review: The authors identified two additional host factors, TBC1D24 and SV2B, through genome-wide and targeted CRISPR screens using three dengue-permissible cell lines. With additional knock-out and trans-complemented studies, authors confirmed that TBC1D24 and SV2B facilitate binding DENV-IgG complex to cells, and their role in inducing ADE is not limited to a specific antibody, DENV serotypes or cell line.

Antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) in dengue infection poses a significant challenge in managing dengue disease across the globe. So far Fc part of non-neutralizing antibodies is shown to facilitate ADE of virus replication through Fc-Fc gamma receptor (FcgR) interaction. Apart from indirect evidence, the fundamental mechanisms at the cellular and molecular level behind  ADE were lacking. Authors used genome-wide and targeted CRISPR screens to identify top-ranked genes involved in dengue-induced ADE. Interestingly, apart from the well-known FcgR gene, two other genes, TBC1D24 and SV2B, have previously been reported in protein cargo recycling and synaptic endocytosis vesicle trafficking process and appeared as top-ranked genes. Subsequently, authors used knockout and trans-complementing systems to prove that not only FcgR, TBC1D24 and SV2B were equally crucial in inducing ADE. The important part of their study is (1) the use of multiple dengue permeable cell lines, (2) the use of multiple serotype dengue viruses, (3) the use of available Dengue monoclonal antibodies as well as patient sera for validating the ADE process; (4) use of KO and trans-complementation approach. Altogether, the conclusion drawn from this study is based on sufficient experimental data. Experimental methods are sufficiently described, and the source of all reagents is disclosed so that others can perform the experiments efficiently following their protocols. The study is very interesting as identifying new host factors involved in dengue ADE may open new options to check host genetic mutations in  TBC1D24 and SV2B in the context of dengue virus ADE.

