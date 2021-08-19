Skip to main content
Reviews of "Estimating Data-Driven COVID-19 Mitigation Strategies for Safe University Reopening"

Reviewers: Hanisha Tatapudi (Univeristy of South Florida) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • Xiang Chen, Ph.D.; (University of Connecticut ) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️

by Hanisha Tatapudi and Xiang Chen, Ph.D.;
Published onSep 19, 2021
Estimating data-driven COVID-19 mitigation strategies for safe university reopening
by Qihui Yang, Don M. Gruenbacher, and Caterina M. Scoglio
Description

AbstractAfter one pandemic year of remote or hybrid instructional modes, universities in the United States are now planning for an in-person fall semester in 2021. However, it is uncertain what the vaccination rate will look like after students, faculty, and staff return to campus. To help inform university-reopening policies, we collected survey data on social contact patterns and developed an agent-based model to simulate the spread of COVID-19 in university settings. In this paper, we aim to identify the immunity threshold that, if exceeded, would lead to a relatively safe on-campus experience for the university population. With relaxed non-pharmaceutical interventions, we estimated that immunity in at least 60% of the university population is needed for safe university reopening. Still, attention needs to be paid to extreme events that could lead to huge infection size spikes. At an immune level of 60%, continuing non-pharmaceutical interventions, such as wearing masks, could lead to an 89% reduction in the maximum cumulative infection, which reflects the possible non-negligible infection size from extreme events.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: Reviewers find that this preprint offers a straightforward model to explore university re-opening--with important "micro-scale" policy implications--but offer a number of suggestions to further refine and clarify the model's construction and parameters.

Reviewer 1 (Hanisha Tatapudi) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Xiang Chen, Ph.D) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

Connections
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Estimating Data-Driven COVID-19 Mitigation Strategies for Safe University Reopening"
by Hanisha Tatapudi
  • Published on Sep 19, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "Estimating Data-Driven COVID-19 Mitigation Strategies for Safe University Reopening"
by Xiang Chen, Ph.D.;
  • Published on Sep 19, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

