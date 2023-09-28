Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Published on Oct 28, 2023DOI

Review 3: "SARS-CoV-2 ORF8 Modulates Lung Inflammation and Clinical Disease Progression"

Overall, reviewers rated this preprint as reliable, though further validation and mechanistic dissection of ORF8 would be beneficial.

by Marlene Bouvier
Published onOct 28, 2023
Review 3: "SARS-CoV-2 ORF8 Modulates Lung Inflammation and Clinical Disease Progression"
1 of 2
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
SARS-CoV-2 ORF8 modulates lung inflammation and clinical disease progression
SARS-CoV-2 ORF8 modulates lung inflammation and clinical disease progression
by Marisa E. McGrath, Yong Xue, Louis Taylor, Carly Dillen, Jeremy Ardanuy, Norberto Gonzalez-Juarbe, Lauren Baracco, Raymond Kim, Rebecca Hart, Nacyra Assad-Garcia, Sanjay Vashee, and Matthew B. Frieman
  • Published on Sep 08, 2023
  • www.biorxiv.org
Description

Abstract The virus severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, SARS-CoV-2, is the causative agent of the current COVID-19 pandemic. It possesses a large 30 kilobase (kb) genome that encodes structural, non-structural, and accessory proteins. Although not necessary to cause disease, these accessory proteins are known to influence viral replication and pathogenesis. Through the synthesis of novel infectious clones of SARS-CoV-2 that lack one or more of the accessory proteins of the virus, we have found that one of these accessory proteins, ORF8, is critical for the modulation of the host inflammatory response. Mice infected with a SARS-CoV-2 virus lacking ORF8 exhibit increased weight loss and exacerbated macrophage infiltration into the lungs. Additionally, infection of mice with recombinant SARS-CoV-2 viruses encoding ORF8 mutations found in variants of concern reveal that naturally occurring mutations in this protein influence disease severity. Our studies with a virus lacking this ORF8 protein and viruses possessing naturally occurring point mutations in this protein demonstrate that this protein impacts pathogenesis.Significance Since its emergence in 2019, SARS-CoV-2 has accrued mutations throughout its 30kb genome. Of particular interest are the mutations present in the ORF8 protein, which occur in every major variant. The precise function and impact of this protein on disease severity and pathogenesis remains understudies. Our studies reveal that the ORF8 protein modulates the immune response by impacting macrophage infiltration into the lungs. Additionally, we have shown that the ORF8 protein of SARS-CoV-2 has accrued mutations throughout its evolution that lead to a loss of function phenotype in this protein. Our work reveals that the ORF8 protein of SARS-CoV-2 contributes significantly to disease progression through modulation of the inflammatory response.

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

  • Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

***************************************

Review:

The authors evaluated the role of ORF8 in the pathogenesis of the virus. They
used a mouse model of infection based of SARS-CoV-2, with and without ORF8
variants, and monitored weight loss, macrophage infiltrations, and
cytokines/chemokines profiles. Their observations led them to conclude that
ORF8 is indeed important in influencing host inflammatory responses. 

Comments:

  1. Line 72: B.1.351, which variant is this in lines 311 to 317?

  2. Given that there is a structure of ORF8 published (in fact, there are several),
    the authors should analyze their findings with the variants in the context of the
    structure. This is already pretty much stated by the authors in lines 393-395.

  3. Line 404-406: already said in lines 58. 

  4. In 1-3 sentences, what would you say is the most important thing the lay
    public (i.e., general public, policy makers, the media) should take away
    from this preprint?

ORF8 is a key accessory protein of SARS-CoV-2 that need to be further
investigated.

Connections
1 of 2
Another Supplement to Reviews of "SARS-CoV-2 ORF8 Modulates Lung Inflammation and Clinical Disease Progression"
Review 1: "SARS-CoV-2 ORF8 Modulates Lung Inflammation and Clinical Disease Progression"
Review 1: "SARS-CoV-2 ORF8 Modulates Lung Inflammation and Clinical Disease Progression"
by Yee-Joo Tan and Kah Man Lai
  • Published on Oct 13, 2023
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Overall, reviewers rated this preprint as reliable, though further validation and mechanistic dissection of ORF8 would be beneficial.

Another Supplement to Reviews of "SARS-CoV-2 ORF8 Modulates Lung Inflammation and Clinical Disease Progression"
Review 2: "SARS-CoV-2 ORF8 Modulates Lung Inflammation and Clinical Disease Progression"
Review 2: "SARS-CoV-2 ORF8 Modulates Lung Inflammation and Clinical Disease Progression"
by Jack Chen
  • Published on Oct 13, 2023
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Overall, reviewers rated this preprint as reliable, though further validation and mechanistic dissection of ORF8 would be beneficial.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with